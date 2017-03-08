Formula One 2017 Track Guide: Canada

Turn 1 can get very tight at the start. | Photo: Getty Images/Peter J. Fox

Named after one of Canada's favourite sons, the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal is the home of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Built on the Ile Notre Dame, next to the St. Lawrence river - the track has been the host of the Canadian race since 1978 - only being omitted from the calendar in 1987 and 2009.

One of the quickest circuits on the calendar, the venue is known for being fairly easy on tyres, but murder on brakes, with several big braking zones partnered with typically high track and ambient temperatures.

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed good success here over the years, claiming his maiden win in the series in his debut year, 2007. This is partly due to the fact the layout favours the more aggressive driver, with plenty of chicanes to attack.

Robert Kubica showed immense mental fortitude to bounce back from this horror shunt. | Photo: Getty Images/Paul Gilham

However, a good engine is key here, due to the amount of time spent at full throttle, generally 59% of a lap that lasts around 75 seconds.

Furthermore, the 2008 race saw Robert Kubica score his and BMW Sauber's first win - just a year after his frightening, 186 miles per hour crash at Turn 10, that saw him - fortuitously and thankfully - come away with just bruising and a sprained ankle.

Track layout

The pit straight may be a DRS zone, but it's short and and curves round to the right, stick to the inside line as you brake for Turn 1. Down to third gear, clip the inside kerb of the 90 degree left hander, before dabbing the brakes, dropping down to second gear and rounding a shallow, right hairpin. Watch the traction on exit as you climb a small hill, the camber of the corner is unkind.

A few seconds later, the first chicane of Turns 3 and 4 needs to be dealt with. A quick jink to the right, then the left in fourth gear should see you through - but be careful, the wall on the outside has claimed many victims in the past.

Fast chicanes make up a lot of the 13 turns. | Photo: Getty Images/Charles Coates

Weave round the flat-out right kink before braking at the 100 metre board. Into second gear, be tight on the first left hander of this chicane, then wiggle round the right - another traction dependant exit. Be smooth and consistent, your lap time will thank you.

Under the bridge, squeeze the brakes to set up your entry for another quick left-right chicane and proceed to pass the DRS detection point, again sweeping lightly round a left kink. Brace yourself at the 100 metre point, the slowest corner on the circuit is next.

Second gear, swing the car round the right hairpin; choose whether you want a faster entry or exit - a simple decision when you look at the long strake of tarmac ahead. Easy on the power, up through the gears, open the DRS and collect your thoughts - the biggest challenge is yet to come.

Located on an island, the track is just 2.7 miles in length. | Photo: Wikipedia

At around 120 metres, brake, down to third, gracefully lift yourself over the right kerb, quickly hop over the left kerb and go side-by-side with the Wall of Champions before dragging yourself back onto the tarmac. Open the DRS, stay on the right hand side of the track for the shortest run to the line.

Statistics

Most wins for a driver: Michael Schumacher - 7

Most wins for a constructor: Ferrari - 10

Lap Record: 1:13.622 - Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, 2004

Did you know?

The track gained notoriety in 1999, when Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Gilles' son Jacques Villeneuve all hit the outside wall at the final, tricky chicane. Subsequently, said concrete has been dubbed the "Wall of Champions".

Schumacher was one of three World Champions that fell victim in 1999. | Photo: Getty Images/Carlo Allegri

However, that doesn't mean every other driver is immune to giving it a hefty whack!