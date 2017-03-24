Australian GP: Hamilton fastest in FP1 as new era gets underway

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton keeps Mercedes on top, ahead of Valtteri Bottas whilst Sebastian Vettel has DRS trouble, as F1 2017 gets underway at Albert Park

Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker not only to Red Bull and Ferrari but also team-mate Valtteri Bottas in FP1. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Lewis Hamilton topped a Mercedes one-two in in the opening practice session for the first race of the new Formula 1 season in Australia. 

Both Hamilton and new team-mate Valtteri Bottas were quickly on the pace, and Hamilton's best time was a 1:24.220s, 0.583s fastest than the Finn could manage in the sister W08.

Behind the two Mercedes, came the two Red Bull's home favourite Daniel Ricciardo getting the better of team-mate Max Verstappen. 

Both the RB13's completed their fastest times on the supersoft tyre, whilst the two Mercedes drivers did so on the fastest, softer ultrasofts, which accounts for some of the 0.666s gap between Hamilton and Ricciardo. 

Ferrari had a quiet morning, sticking to their run plan with Kimi Raikkonen, whilst Sebastian Vettel's running was interupted with a DRS issue that cost him valuable track time. They completed the Noah's Ark feel to the top six, the Finn getting the better of the German, albeit a full second down the benchmark of Hamilton.

Taking it easy  

As the new cars hit the track for the first time, with Haas's Romain Grosjean having the honour of being first driver out, the speed of the new cars was immediately apparent during the initial installation laps. 

After a brief lull, the cars returned to track, with Canadian rookie Lance Stroll in the Williams completing the first timed lap of the new season. 

Running was at a premimum in the early stages, with drivers not wanting to go out onto the dusty track or waste mileage on their power units, seeing as they only have four to last the 20 races this season. 

After completing a lap, down into turn one, Ricciardo had a little off, and ran across the inside of the grass, in the highlight of the session, which was mainly used to bed in new car developments, espicially on the Aussie's Red Bull and get used to the new tyres and refining set-up for the race on Sunday. 

Daniel Ricciardo's minor off at turn one was the most dramatic moment of a quiet but telling FP1. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)
In the sister car, Verstappen reported a gear-box sync issue, but this didn't hamper the Dutchman who completed 19 laps. 

Felipe Massa proved to be best of the rest in the Williams, although interestingly, both Grosjean's Haas and Nico Hulkenberg's Renault were timed to within 0.041s of the Brazilian's FW40. 

In his new pink Force India, Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10, just getting the better of Carlos Sainz's Toro Rosso. 

Good morning for McLaren

Between them, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne completed 34 laps and collected valuable data for McLaren. 

The car looked good through the fast sweeps of turn 11 and 12, but was visibly slow on the straights. They finished the session 14th and 20th respectivly, although laps and not times is the key for McLaren as they seek to recover from a wretched winter. 

The only issue was a water pressure problem for Vandoorne, which the team quickly fixed. 

Elsewhere, both Sauber's had a quiet morning, whilst Esteban Ocon's debut in the Force India was hampered with a brake problem, but still completed 23 laps, which was 17 more than Jolyon Palmer in the Renault, whose gearbox seal broke and limited him to just six laps and P19 on the timing sheets. 

2017 Australian Grand Prix - First Practice timing sheet
Position Driver Team Time  Gap Laps
1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.220 - 22
2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:24.803 +0.583s 25
3. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull  1:24.886 +0.666s 19

4.

Max Verstappen

 Red Bull  1:25.246 +1.026s 19
5.  Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:25.372 +1.152s 16
6. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:25.464 +1.244s 10
7.  Felipe Massa Williams 1:26.142 +1.922s 28
8.  Romain Grosjean Haas 1:26.168 +1.948 20
9.  Nico Hulkenberg Renault  1:26.183 +1.963s 15
10.  Sergio Perez Force India  1:26.276 +2.056s 29
11. Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:26.450 +2.230s 24
12. Danill Kvyat  Toro Rosso 1:26.514 +2.294s 25
13. Lance Stroll Williams  1:26.734 +2.514s 29
14.  Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:27.116 +2.896s 18
15.  Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:27.348 +3.128s 30
16. Esteban Ocon Force India  1:27.656 +3.436s 23
17. Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:27.667 +3.447s 20
18.  Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1:28.539 +4.319s 23
19.  Jolyon Palmer  Renault  1:28.585 +4.365s 6
20.  Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren 1:28.695 +4.475s 14