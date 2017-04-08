Live Stream and lap-by-lap updates of Formula 1 2017 Chinese GP

I feel that that top three will be seen quite a lot this year, in varying orders. But, it's not about Qualifying per se, it's about the race day, as Bottas noted.



So, why would you want to miss it? Join me, bright and early once again (UK and European readers) from 6:30am, as the Chinese Grand Prix buildup will be well underway.

What the top three said after Qualifying:



Lewis Hamilton: "The heat of the moment is so much more intense than it was before. I guess it's because before, it was you against your teammate, but now we're up against another team. They've won the last race, positioning is really important for the start. They were quickest through Q1 and Q2. Now, I don't even know if I'm going to get pole! But what I'm going to do is make sure it's as close to perfection of a lap that I can get."



Sebastian Vettel: "We knew it would be close, also in Australia we looked very good and then Mercedes seemed very strong in the last Qualifying. I don't know if they claim to turn up the engine between Q2 and Q3, but we have to look at the speed traces. But, they're very strong in Qualifying trim, we know that, but I think it was a good session."



Valtteri Bottas: "It's a small margin. Smaller than last time. It's a shame one of the Ferraris got between us, but again, the main day is tomorrow and I think it was a better Qualifying on my side than what I had in Melbourne, so that is positive. But, I still have things to work on, I move on to tomorrow and see what I can do against the Ferrari."

Rain is expected tomorrow, will the drama be repeated?



The weather thus far this weekend has truly disrupted the show. Practice 1 saw around 15 minutes of track time, whilst Practice 2 was abandoned, due to the medical helicopter being unable to land at the designated hospital in Shanghai amidst the fog.



In order to compensate, some potentially needed resources have been moved to Jiading hospital, more accessible by helicopter and by road ambulance. Thankfully, it means we have a race on - rumours flying around early on Friday suggested that that may not have been the case.

For the classic race, we take a look at the 2007 edition. It was a race that could've seen Hamilton claim a world title in his rookie season, having got under the skin of then teammate Fernando Alonso, whilst shocking the world with some incredible displays.



The weekend got off to the perfect start for the Brit, claiming pole by just over a tenth-of-a-second from Raikkonen. The Finn's fellow Ferrari, Felipe Massa lurked behind with Alonso sitting in fourth. However, the Spaniard was less than happy, accusing the McLaren team of tampering with his tyre pressures in Q3, in order to give Hamilton the advantage.



Conditions were wet throughout the morning, leaving the whole field with no option but to start on the intermediate tyres.



Hamilton led into Turn 1, with Raikkonen behind. Alonso tried a daring move around the outside of Massa, scrabbling around for what grip there was. He got the move done into Turn 3. But the Brazilian exacted his revenge into Turn 5. Further back, Ralf Schumacher caused a distraction by spinning his Toyota from sixth.



Hamilton leads at the start. | Photo: Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Hamilton stretched his legs, slowly pulling away from Raikkonen and the squabbling pair behind. That was until his first stop, where he briefly surrendered control. His race and indeed championship defining moment came here, opting not to change his worse-for-wear wets, just topping up with fuel. This was because McLaren's radar predicted another bout of showers.



Four laps later, Raikkonen repeated the trick.



Hamilton wasn't to be the only rookier to encounter pit lane troubles, Adrian Sutil lost control of his Spyker whilst peeling off into the entry, hitting the outside wall.



As the rain did indeed come, Hamilton ran wide at Turn 5, inviting Raikkonen to have a look - but nothing more. His patience was rewarded though moments later, Hamilton slithering wide at Turn 8, gifting Raikkonen the inside line for the next left hander. Not to worry though, second would be enough for the youngster to take an historic title.



As the track dried, Hamilton's wets were well past their best; with Alonso catching, he pit on lap 30. But, with no grip, he slipped into the outside gravel trap that borders the pit lane entry, beaching his car as he tried to edge out. Ron Dennis' prayers for a friendly push went unanswered.



But his day got worse. | Photo: Getty Images/Clive Mason





His first and only retirement of the year meant that Raikkonen went unchallenged for the rest of the race - not only taking the win, but the World Championship from Hamilton and Alonso by a solitary point after victory in Brazil.

So, it was a Qualifying session that saw Hamilton claim his 63rd career pole - his sixth in China. Here's Jake Nichol's report from earlier.



Vettel edges out Bottas for the remaining place on the front row by the mere margin of one-thousandths of a second, with Kimi Raikkonen rounding out the Mercedes/Ferrari duopoly of the front of the grid. Red Bull have been struggling thus far. Daniel Ricciardo's fifth place was far better than anything that happened on track at his home race, but an engine problem left Max Verstappen 19th. He starts in 17th, due to penalties for Romain Grosjean and Jolyon Palmer.

Let's take a look at the past ten winners here. Mercedes have dominated here for the past three events, with Hamilton starting on pole, will that fine record continue.

Year Driver Constructor 2016 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2015 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2014 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2013 Fernando Alonso Ferrari 2012 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2011 Lewis Hamilton McLaren 2010 Jenson Button McLaren 2009 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 2008 Lewis Hamilton McLaren 2007 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari

Photo: Wikipedia

A permanent racing facility, finished in time for the 2004 season, the Shanghai International Circuit will provide more of a chance to show off the raw speed of the cars, whilst giving opportunity to overtake - due to the wider track dimensions in comparison to Albert Park.



In case you have either forgotten the events in Melbourne two weeks ago, or missed it all together - here's a handy reminder in the form of Jake Nichol's race report.



Sebastian Vettel gave Ferrari their first win since the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix - as they roared back into life after a limp end to the 2016 season. Lewis Hamilton trailed behind in his Mercedes after starting on pole, struggling with his tyres and the width of the new cars. His new teammate, Valtteri Bottas, claimed the final spot on the podium.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the 2017 Formula One Heineken Chinese Grand Prix. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles and will be guiding you through all the events of tomorrow's Grand Prix from the Shanghai International Circuit, situated in China's largest city, for the second round of the World Championship.