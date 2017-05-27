Formula 1 Live Stream and lap-by-lap Updates of Monaco GP 2017

What they said



Kimi Raikkonen: "It’s great to be on pole position, this is one of the races where it is probably most important to be at the front. Half of the job is done, but we still have a big challenge in front of us tomorrow. So far so good, I’m happy with the car. This is a very special place, it’s been a bit tricky to get everything working as we wanted."



Sebastian Vettel: "I am not happy with myself because pole position was up for grabs, but it’s great for the team. If I had to give up pole position and hand it to someone, I would choose Kimi. I am happy for him. He did a very good job in Qualifying. As I said, it’s been fantastic for the team, but I am not totally happy with my performance today. I should have done a better job overall."



Valtteri Bottas: "It was very close today but Ferrari seems to have the upper hand here - they were very strong this afternoon. Of course it would be nice to start on the front row but anything is possible from P3 on the grid. It's difficult to overtake here but it's definitely a race of opportunity. Tomorrow is Monaco, where anything can happen."

Our classic race is similar to something Hamilton needs in order to win his third Monaco Grand Prix. We go back to 1996, where Ligier's Olivier Panis starts from 14th.



Rain battered the track on Sunday morning, welcoming the unexpected and spelling the end for Andrea Montermini, as he crashed his Forti in the tricky warm-up. But this was more than that. Throughout the course of the race Jos Verstappen, Fisichella, Pedro Lamy, Rubens Barrichello, reigning world champion and renowned "regenmeister" Michael Schumacher, Ukyo Katayama, Ricardo Rosset, Pedro Diniz, Gerhard Berger, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Luca Badoer, Jean Alesi, Jacques Villeneuve, Eddie Irvine, Mika Hakkinen, Mika Salo and Heinz-Harald Frentzen all fell foul to either technical problems or clashes with the barriers - leaving Panis to claim an unlikely maiden victory ahead of David Coulthard and Johnny Herbert.



It remained Panis' only victory in F1, a promising 1997 was wrecked by two broken legs in the Canadian Grand Prix; from then on, he was lumbered with uncompetitive machinery until his retirement at the close of 2004.



But what a victory it was!

For the first time since the Japanese Grand Prix of 2002, Fernando Alonso is not part of the weekend - he's currently in the States, preparing for his debut in the Indianapolis 500 with McLaren Honda-Andretti, the next step in his pursuit of motor racing's fabled "Triple Crown".



His replacement? Jenson Button, who said he hasn't missed Formula 1 in the six months he's been away, but thoroughly enjoyed being back in the car on Thursday and today. He'll start from the back due to the fact he's inherited Alonso's multiple engine penalties - but that won't dampen his spirits too much. After all, he's here for fun - and it's a short walk home...

No Ferrari driver has won in the principality since Michael Schumacher all the way back in 2001. Starting from pole, Kimi Raikkonen has the best chance to amend that, with Ferrari doubly buoyant as Vettel shares the front row with the Finn.



Raikkonen's 17th career pole came 8 years, 11 months and six days after his 16th, breaking Giancarlo Fisichella's record of the longest time between two pole positions. That day, at Magny Cours in 2008 also saw Hamilton start from 13th, freakishly similar to the Qualifying result for this weekend. He must be glad Raikkonen's slowed down on the pole front!



It's the race every driver wants to win. But who have been the victors in the past ten editions?

Year Driver Team 2016 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 2015 Nico ROSBERG Mercedes 2014 Nico ROSBERG Mercedes 2013 Nico ROSBERG Mercedes 2012 Mark WEBBER Red Bull 2011 Sebastian VETTEL Red Bull 2010 Mark WEBBER Red Bull 2009 Jenson BUTTON Brawn 2008 Lewis HAMILTON McLaren 2007 Fernando ALONSO McLaren



The track today needs no introduction, the 75th running of a race around here will probably be held under a glorious blue sky and in brilliant sunshine, meaning the jewel in the F1 crown sparkles that little bit brighter. It is a manifestation of glutton and one of the most challenging tracks in world motorsport. Slither past the casino, the Hotels Fairmont and de Paris, the yachts in the harbour; blast through the tunnel - Monaco is stacked with world renowned sights.

It's been two weeks since Formula 1 last convened for an event, in Spain. Lewis Hamilton held off Sebastian Vettel to claim a much needed second victory of the 2017 season, reducing the gap to the German at the top of the standings in the process.



Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles and will be guiding you through all the events of today's Grand Prix from the iconic Circuit de Monaco, wound around the unforgiving, glamorous streets of the principality, for the sixth round of the World Championship.