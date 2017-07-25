Luca Ghiotto gets Formula 1 debut with Williams in Hungary test

Luca Ghiotto will get his first experience of an F1 in the post Hungary test with Williams. (Image Credit: FIA Formula 2)

Williams have announced that Italian Formula 2 driver, Luca Ghiotto will make his Formula 1 debut with the team, in next week's two-day test following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ghiotto, who races for Russian Time in F2, will partner Felipe Massa in the FW40 at the Hungaroring.

F1 teams are required by the Sporting Regulations to assign two of the four days of in-season testing to a driver who has completed no more than two Grand Prix.

In the Bahrain test, the team ran long-time F1 test driver Gary Paffett, meaning that one of the days in this test, had to be allocated to a young driver.

"A special moment"

Ghiotto, who currently sits fifth in the F2 standings with 86 points and three podiums, said: "A big thanks to Williams for this opportunity. I think the first F1 test for any driver is a special moment, and to do it with such an historic team is even better so I'm really excited.

"Of course, I need to focus on the F2 weekend beforehand, but I'm really looking forward to the test and I really hope it goes well."

Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams said: "Our team has a strong record of for developing young talent, and we always enjoy seeing young drivers getting opportunities to demonstrate their ability.

"I look forward to seeing how he performs in the car next month."

Ghiotto will drive the FW40 alongside Felipe Massa. (Image Credit: Marco Canoniero/Getty Images)

Proven record in the junior formulae

After graduating from karting and Formula Renault 3.5 in 2014, Ghiotto made his GP3 debut at Spa of that year, taking pole.

In 2015, he took five wins and five poles but finished second to Esteban Ocon with 245 points.

He then stepped up to GP2, as it was then known, for 2016 and took his maiden victory in the Sprint race in Sepang, Malaysia on his way to a 111 point haul and eighth place in the standings for the Trident team.