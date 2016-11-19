Atletico Madrid 0-3 Real Madrid: Hat-trick hero Ronaldo demolishes Atletico

The final ever Madrid derby at the Vicente Calderon ended in a nightmare for Atletico, as three goals from Cristiano Ronaldo saw them defeated by bitter rivals Real.

There was only two major events in the first period, with Jan Oblak's brilliant save from Ronaldo, before he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

The second period was a more open affair with chances for Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann and Isco. However the night belonged to Ronaldo, who added another two to wrap up a resounding win for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Starting as you mean to go on

There was a swirl of emotion inside the Calderon, with the last league meeting between these two, before Atleti's move to the Estadio La Peineta.

However spectators and Diego Simeone alike wouldn't have been impressed with their start, as they nearly found themselves behind 12 minutes in.

It looked a certain opener as Ronaldo rose highest to Marcelo's cross. His powerful downward header looked certain to nestle in the net, but Oblak did excellently to prevent it going over the line.

However he could do nothing to prevent Real taking the lead in the 23rd minute. Simeone will be disappointed with his players as Ronaldo stood over the free-kick, it was straight at the wall, but the break in formation saw it deflect past Oblak.

A more open affair

It became more of a open affair as the second half began, and both sides had decent opportunities. Lucas Vazquez was almost made to pay for his sloppy play in the 47th minute, as he gifted the ball to Carrasco on the edge of the box, but luckily for him it curled over the crossbar.

The words of Simeone were seemingly still ringing in the ears of Griezmann, as he burst into life in the 50th minute. The Frenchman sped down the byline, before playing a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but it was lacking the final touch.

Isco then got in on the action in the 69th minute, he was looking to add to his midweek goal against England as he connected well with a volley, but Oblak did well to tip it around the post.

​Finishing them off

Despite their resilience, and overall better performance since the restart, Atletico could do nothing to stop Ronaldo completing his hat-trick.

The second came in the 69th minute, as it was to easy for the Portuguese star to burst into the area, and was brought down by Stefan Savic. It was easy for the 31-year-old, as he sent Oblak the wrong way.

He completed the scoring the 77th minute, it was easy for Gareth Bale to turn on the pace before squaring it back to Ronaldo, who easily tapped it home from close range.

​Going right to the end

The result was clear as the minutes ticked down, but both sides continued to look for opportunities to add or open their scoring accounts.

Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric combined well in the 89th minute, with the full-back setting up the Croatian, but he glanced his header over the crossbar.

The final chance was in fact the best chance of the night for Atletico. Carrasco did well to get his opportunity away, but Keylor Navas was even better, producing an excellent save to maintain his clean sheet.