Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo wins his fourth Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has finished off an excellent 2016 for both club and country, winning his fourth Ballon d’Or title.

Another great year

The 31-year-old has had yet another great year, helping both Madrid and Portugal to both Champions League and European Championship titles respectively. Ronaldo edged out Barcelona's Lionel Messi to the title, with the Portuguese skipper been just one title behind the Argentine who has collected five Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo added the 2016 title to the one's he won in 2008, 2013 and 2014, and he shared his delight at collecting his coveted award.

"A great honour to receive my fourth golden ball,” Ronaldo told The Guardian. “The emotion is like the first one. It’s the dream come true again."

I never thought in my mind to win the golden ball four times," he admitted. "So I’m so pleased and happy."

“I have the opportunity to thank all my team-mates, the national team, Real Madrid, all the people and players who helped me to win this individual award," Ronaldo concluded. "So as you can imagine, I feel so proud and happy to receive this amazing and beautiful ball.”

Duty to win

The Galaticos traveled to Japan to take part in the Club World Cup, they enter the competition at the semi-final stage where they will take on Club America. Full-back Marcelo shared his delight at been at the tournament, and said that Madrid have a "duty to win" in such a competition.

"We have not had time to sleep much," Marcelo told realmadrid.com. "But we are happy to be here representing Real Madrid and there will be time to rest afterwards."

"It is a very long trip and you have to prepare for a very nice tournament like this," he stated. "It has been very difficult to get the Champions League and we are happy to be here."

"Real Madrid always have the duty to win when they play in any tournament," the Brazilian admitted. "We always have to give our best to win."

"We are here and really looking forward to winning," Marcelo concluded. "There are two games and we have our minds set on winning them both."

Real Madrid will take on Club America in the Club World Cup at the International Stadium Yokohama on Thursday, December 15 with kick-off at 10:30am GMT.