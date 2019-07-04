Sevilla seal Ocampos deal

Sevilla have completed the signing of Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos.

The attacker joins from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a five-year deal after the two sides agreed on a fee in the region of €15 million. Ocampos arrived in Andalucia on Wednesday afternoon to complete his medical and was officially announced by the club later in the day.

An impressive season in France in which the 24-year old made 40 appearances, scoring five goals in all competitions, persuaded Sevilla to swoop for the player, beating a number of other clubs to his signature.

Among those also believed to have been interested in the player, were Premier League duo Burnley and Everton, but Ocampos chose a move to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan instead.

European arrival

Ocampos moved to Europe in 2012, joining Monaco in Ligue 2 after leaving hometown club River Plate. He helped Les Monégasques earn promotion back to the top flight of French football and played his first season in the division with the Principality club before joining Marseille on loan for the second half of the 2014/15 season.

That move was made permanent in the summer but after just one full campaign with the side, he was on the move again. Loan moves at Genoa and AC Milan in Serie A followed before he returned to the Stade Velodrome where he has featured prominently in the last two seasons.

In total, he scored 27 goals in 132 appearances across his four years with the ten times French champions.

Latest in a long list

With the departures of Pablo Sarabia to Paris Saint-Germain and Quincy Promes to Ajax, Ocampos is likely to be one of Sevilla’s main attacking threats in the wide positions.

He becomes the La Liga side’s sixth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Jules Koundé, Diego Carlos, Joan Jordan, Munas Dabbur and Luuk De Jong.