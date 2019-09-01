Cagliari vs Inter: Can Inter continue their strong performance

Cagliari host a highly rated Inter team as they look to get their season on track after a losing start last weekend.

Antonio Conte made his coaching debut with Inter and his club left the San Siro beating Leece 4-0. Inter controlled most of the game with their offence showing good ball movement and creating quality scoring chances. The Nerazzurri’s newly acquired players made their team debuts with Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, and Diego Godin all appearing in the game. Lukaku and Sensi made their appearances noticed as both players scored while Godin was a strong presence in the backfield.

Cagliari was defeated by Brescia at home with a final score of 1-0. Cagliari looked like the better team most of the match, however, they were unable to capitalize on their chances as they had two goals disallowed. In the second half, VAR was called upon to award a penalty shot to Brescia for a handball in the box, which became the decisive goal of the game. Cagliari will need to bounce back against Inter who looked very strong in their previous match.

Injuries and Suspensions

Cagliari will be without Paolo Farago, Alessio Cragno, Fabrizio Cacciatore, and Leonardo Pavoletti

Cagliari have no suspensions

Inter have no injuries or suspensions.

Predicted Line Ups

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Rafael – Pinna, Pellegrini, Ceppitelli, Pisacane – Nandez, Nainggolan, Rog – Birsa – Cerri, J.Pedro

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic – D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Skriniar – Asamoah, Candreva, Vecino, Sensi, Brozovic – Lukaku, Martinez

Key Clashes

Radja Nainggolan will be facing his previous team for the first time this season. Antonio Conte told the midfielder this past summer that he wouldn’t be part of the team’s plans going forward. For this reason, Inter decided to loan out the midfielder to Cagliari. It will be interesting to see how this plays out when the two clubs meet as this should be extra motivation for Nainggolan.