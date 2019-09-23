Lazio 2-0 Parma: Ciro Immobile leads the way for the Biancoceleste 

Lazio Wins a Convincing Game Versus Parma

After losing their past two matches, Lazio had a start strong in their match versus Parma Calcio 1913. The Biancoceleste controlled possession and moved the ball up field well to start the match. In the eighth minute, Lazio delivered an early lead into the game. Luis Alberto made a nice pass between two defenders from midfield to Ciro Immobile where he ran down the left side of the box. After beating the Parma defender, the Italian made a nice left-footed shot finding the low right side of the net and scoring for the Biancoceleste. For the third game in a row, Lazio took the lead, however, they were hoping the result was going to be different this time.

The return of Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile was already paying off in this game. Their presence was felt throughout the game with Immobile creating chances upfront with Joaquin Correa, while Luis Alberto moving the ball upfield very nicely. The Spaniard also created many chances with great passing and good ball movement.

It took a while for Parma to get their first chance of the game, however, in the 23rd minute Roberto Inglese received a nice pass that goes through the middle of the box past the defence but is denied by Thomas Strakosha. The Lazio goalie did a really good job of stepping up against the shot and making a nice save for Lazio to continue with a 1-0 lead.

The strong partnership between Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile continued in the second half. In the early going, Alberto did a good job of carrying the ball up the midfield getting by the Parma players where he then passes off to Immobile. The striker continued to move the ball forward with a nice shot outside the box afterwards but was denied with a nice save from Luigi Sepe.

In the 67th minute, Sergej Milinokovic-Savic made a nice pass over the defender to Adam Marusic where he made no mistake finding the back of the net. The forward was defended well but fought off his man being able to score a brilliant pass from the midfielder. The Biancoceleste took a 2-0 lead and the score finished that way. Lazio closed the game very strong not allowing Parma much to play with and made sure they didn’t give up a lead for a third straight game.

Lazio will now go into their next matchup against Inter Milan. Inter has started the season 4-0 and will be a difficult matchup for the Biancoceleste. Lazio winning against Parma should help their confidence and make them feel positive going into their match against the Nerazzurri. Inter comes off a convincing win in the derby versus AC Milan and continue to adjust under new coach Antonio Conte. For Parma, it’s a second consecutive loss and will look to end their losing streak against Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Takeaways of the Match

After leading their past two matches, the Biancoceleste finally hold on to the lead to win the game. Lazio has found it difficult to hold the lead this season. Milinkovic-Savic continues to show his strong presence in the midfield.

After a summer with many rumours of Savic maybe leaving Lazio, the midfielder hasn’t let this get the best of him and has had a strong start to the season. While not scoring, his play making, passing, and defending has been present in all games he has played this season. The Serbian was a major factor to the second goal for Lazio versus Parma and shows why Lazio had kept him this season.

Stand-out Players

The return of Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile was evident throughout the game. Both players made their presence felt early in the game when Alberto found Immobile to score the games winning goal.

After a mediocre season in 2018-2019, the midfielder and striker have both started the season very strong. Both players continue to work hard and create chances game after game. Ciro has four goals and an assist while Luis Alberto has one goal and three assists.