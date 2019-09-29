Napoli vs Brescia: A chance for the Partenopei to rebuild

Napoli fell to a disappointing defeat at San Paolo at the hands of a rejuvenated Cagliari side on Wednesday night. Carlo Ancelotti's men have now lost two games this campaign, conceding late goals in both games. Total defensive concentration seems to be the basic factor, and to confuse issues Khalidou Koulibaly will miss today's match through suspension. His absence could be translated into 'rest' with a Champions League game coming up at Genk this midweek.

Before their loss to Cagliari, the Partenopei had only lost two home games since the start of last season. Recording 14 wins and just three draws. They have had a staggering start to the campaign, three wins and two losses with nine goals conceded and 13 goals scored.

Mario Balotelli made his debut for Brescia in the 1-2 loss to Juventus. Super Mario's return to Serie A was less dramatic than usual, but it was another Serie A debutant Alfredo Donnarumma that grabbed the headlines with his fourth goal in five games. Donnarumma won the Serie B capocannoniere last season and has wasted no time in adjusting to Serie A. Le Rondinelle's season objective is staying up and so far they are not far away from their target. Although the two games they have won this season came on the road, by a single margin.

Predicted line up

Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Malcuit, Manolas, Luperto, Ghoulam; Callejon, Allan, Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Milik, Insigne

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Martella; Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena; Romulo; A. Donnarumma, Balotelli

Injuries and suspensions:

Napoli

Doubtful: Maksimovic (Injured)

Unavailable: Koulibaly (Suspension)

Brescia

Doubtful: Ndoj (Injured)

Unavailable: Torregrossa (Injured)

Players to keep an eye on

Fabian Ruiz is expected to take back the starting position after coming in as a sub in the last game. Fabian Ruiz's ability to dictate tempo from deep as well as making dangerous runs with the ball into the box will be crucial.

Callejon and Insigne, five assists between them, needs to reactivate their chemistry as well as the connection with other forward players.

Alfredo Donnarumma, Serie B top scorer last season with 25 goals. Four goals in five games already. Donnarumma could be Serie A's dark horse this season

Another player that deserves a mention is Sandro Tonali, the youngster has enjoyed a positive start to the debut Serie A season after so much hype surrounding him.