Torino vs Parma: Can Andrea Belotti lead the Granata to another win? 

Torino ended their two-game losing streak after beating AC Milan 2-1 at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium. The Granata needed to come back after trailing 1-0 most of the match with Andrea Belotti leading the way and helping Torino come back to win with two goals. The striker has started the season in good form and has scored four goals this season. The forward continues to progress his game and is a vital piece of Walter Mazzarri’s squad. Torino will need their striker against Parma, as he’s been an important part of their wins this season.

Parma will be looking for another win at the Stadio Ennio Tardini Monday evening when they face Torino in the last match of the sixth round of the Serie A season. In their previous match against Sassuolo, the Gialloblu had two goals disallowed and a penalty saved, but eventually won thanks to a last-minute own goal from Mehdi Bourabia.

In the last nine matches between the two squads, Parma has won nine of 12 games at the Tardini stadium vs the Granata. Torino will look to keep pace to stay up in the standings, while Parma will look to avoid dropping further down in the standings.

Suspensions and Injuries

Parma: Unavailable: Kucka (Injured) Doubtful: Siligardi (Injured), Grassi (Injured)

Torino: Unavailable: None Doubtful: Lukic (Injured), Parigini (Injured)

Predicted line-up

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe – Gagliolo, Darmian, Iacoponi, B.Alves – Barilla, Hernani, Kucka – Kulusevski, Gervinho, Inglese.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu – Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer – Ansaldi, D.Silvestri, Meite, Rincon – Berenguer, Verdi – Belotti

Key clashes

Belotti had a strong start to the season with the striker scoring four goals in five matches. The forward continues to impress as he’s been able to help the Granata win two of their three matches this season. The Italian will look to continue his good start to the season against Parma, who have been very inconsistent.

Roberto Inglese has scored one goal in five matches. Parma will need the forward to step up in this match if they are to have a chance of winning against Torino. The striker has shown that he has the ability to be productive and create chances, however, the forward will also need to produce goals for his squad.