Fiorentina vs Parma: Fiorentina search for back to back wins against Parma

The teams

ACF Fiorentina earned themselves a big come from behind 2-1 victory on Wednesday against US Sassuolo and now they will be hoping to collect another win over Parma Calcio 1913 on Sunday. La Viola are currently eighth in Serie A, but their opponents on Sunday are in ninth and only two points behind them. This match is important for both squads and both will be looking to pull out a victory.

Fiorentina have seemed to find their form as of late, winning three of their last five and only losing one match during that time. They will be hoping to ride their momentum to another victory this weekend.

Unfortunately for Parma, they have not been as impressive as of late and recently suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Hellas Verona F.C. However, come Sunday's clash, Parma will be hoping to get back to winning ways and surpass Fiorentina in the Serie A standings.

Potential lineups

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Luca Ranieri, Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella; Riccardo Sottil, Gaetano Castrovilli, Milan Badelj, Erick Pulgar, Dalbert; Kevin-Prince Boateng, Federico Chiesa

Parma (4-3-1-2): Luigi Sepe; Matteo Darmian, Simone Iacoponi, Kastriot Dermaku, Giuseppe Pezzella; Juraj Kucka, Hernani, Antonino Barilla; Dejan Kulusevski; Gervinho, Yann Karamoh

Injuries

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella looks to be missing a number of players. The list includes Martin Caceres, Pol Lirola, and Tofol Montiel all due to injuries. Furthermore, veteran attacker Franck Ribery is still serving his three-match ban due to shoving a match official and therefore is unavailable for the match.

On the Parma side, manager Roberto D'Aversa has some injury concerns as well. He seems to be missing: Riccardo Gagliolo, Bruno Alves, Vincent Laurini, Alberto Grassi, two key attackers Roberto Inglese and Andreas Cornelius.

Who to watch

From this Fiorentina side, keep an eye on their young stars Federico Chiesa and Gaetano Castrovilli. Both only at the age of 22-years-old continue to impress. Castrovilli has started all ten Serie A matches for Fiorentina and has picked up two goals, two assists during that time while being key to the Fiorentina midfield. Chiesa has also started all ten matches, collecting two goals and four assists during that time. The pacy winger is a threat to any defence whenever he has the ball.

Like Fiorentina, Parma have a couple of young talented attackers as well. Look for Yann Karamoh and Dejan Kulusevski to threaten this Fiorentina back-line as much as possible. Karamoh has only made four appearances but he has been noticeable when he's been on the pitch with his pace and elusive footwork. Kulusevski has started all ten of Parma's match so far this season and has contributed with two goals, fives assists during that time. The 19-year-old has put on impressive displays this season and his stats do not lie, as he has been involved in almost 50% of Parma's goals this season.

Match details

Sunday's match between Fiorentina and Parma will take place at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m (GMT+1) as la Viola look to take care of business at home.