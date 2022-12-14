France 2-0 Morocco Live Result: Les Blues reach final!
21:064 days ago

France wins!

FT France moves on to face Argentina in the World Cup final after a hard-fought victory over Morocco.

Theo Hernandez’s early goal changed the game, with the Atlas Lions dominating possession for the first time in the tournament.

Both teams hit the post, both missed excellent chances, and there were plenty of nervous moments for France before the Randal Kolo Muani scored with his first touch in the 79th minute to assure Les Blues could defend their title.

As they have throughout the tournament, France have done what they have needed to.

Morocco's chances for the title are over, but their story isn't as they will face Croatia in the third-place playoff on Saturday. 

That is all for now. My name is John Lupo saying so long for now. See you on Sunday for what promises to be an epic final!

21:014 days ago

How did Morocco not score?

90'+4 After a great run from Ezzalzouli on the left, Ounahi’s volley was half blocked by Hernandez. It ricocheted to Hamdallah, whose instinctive close-range shot was blocked on the line by Kounde.
20:554 days ago

Atlas Lions still pressing

90'+3 Credit to Morocco, who are still competing. Ounahi's shot is deflected over the bar and Ziyech's cornet is short to Amrabat, whose cross is headed away.
20:534 days ago

Hakimi denies Mbappe

90'+2 Mbappe nutmegs Amrabat and then surges away from Dari on the edge of the area, but Hakimi tracks him and makes a fine challenge.
20:514 days ago

Six extra minutes

90' The fourth official has indicated a minimum of six extra minutes.
20:484 days ago

Thuram continues his strong play

86' Ziyech tries to twist inside of him, but he wins a goal-kick.
20:474 days ago

Les Blues double their lead!

79' Mbappe appears to be fine, zig-zagging between two Morocco defenders on the edge of the penalty box. His shot hit Ezzalzouli and ricocheting across to give Kolo Muani a simple tap-in.
20:444 days ago

France subsitution

79' Randal Kolo Muani comes on for Ousmane Dembele.
20:434 days ago

Morocco subsitution

78' Abde Ezzalzouli replaces Amallah, who came on as a sub in the first half.
20:414 days ago

Morocco chance!

76' Hamdallah picks the ball off of Tchouameni in a dangerous area. He wriggles past two defenders, but he tries to get by a third instead of shooting.
20:394 days ago

Thuram making a difference

74' Fofana spots Thuram on the left and he gives the ball back to Fofana, who goes wide.
20:374 days ago

France nearly double their lead

71' Thuram's header from a Griezmann free-kick is just wide. That was a really good chance.
20:344 days ago

France growing into this second half

69' Griezmann flashes a free-kick across goal. Mbappe sees a shot blocked, but the offsides flag was up, anyway.
20:334 days ago

Morocco double substitution

66' The Atlas Lions make two changes, Zakaria Aboukhlal and Abderazzak Hamdallah are on for Boufal and En-Nesyri.
20:314 days ago

France substitution

65' Thuram indeed does come on, but not for Mbappe, who is now playing up front. Instead, he replaces Giroud.
20:304 days ago

Griezmann to the rescue.....again

63' Boufal does well to get to the byline on the right, but his cutback is cleared by Griezmann. He's having a smashing tournament.
20:294 days ago

France retreating

61' Les Blues have barely advanced past the halfway line in this second half.
20:284 days ago

Mbappe hurt?

59' He's limping as he returns to the pitch. Fabian Thuram is warming up.
20:214 days ago

Morocco continue to carry the play

56' More extremely strong play down the right, Ounahi's cross nearly falling for Hakimi in front of goal. That could have gone in if not for excellent awareness by Griezmann.
20:184 days ago

Chances coming for Atlas Lions

54' Boufal's cross is just outside of En-Nesyri's range and it comes to Yahia Attiyat-Allah, who can't control his shot.

Moments later, he tries to pick out En-Nesyri on the left of the six-yard box, but Konate once again clears.

20:154 days ago

Mbappe taken down

51' Some exquisite interplay by Ziyech and Hakimi, whose cross us blocked by Konate at the near post. France break and Mbappe is taken out by Amrabat just outside the area.
20:114 days ago

Atlas Lions clear the danger

48' Griezmann plays a lovely ball towards Mbappe on the edge of the area. Hakimi tracks well and Bounou eventually claims.
20:084 days ago

Mbappe feeling the pressure

47' France's star man gets to the byline, but overhits the cross.
20:014 days ago

Halftime

HT France lead through Theo Hernandez’s early goal, but Morocco played an equal part in a thrilling and surprisingly open first half. Both teams have hit the post, and Hugo Lloris has probably been the busier keeper.
19:594 days ago

Three extra minutes

45' The fourth official has indicated there will be three minutes of stoppage time.
19:494 days ago

Morocco nearly level!

44' How did the Atlas Lions not score there? Ziyech's inswinging corner is headed away by Giroud towards the end of the area and El-Yamiq's awkward but effective overhead kick clatters the woodwork. 

Lloris may have gotten a slight touch on it, which prevented the match from being 1-1.

19:424 days ago

Half-chance for Les Blues

40' A corner by Griezmann is flicked wide by Raphael Varane.
19:404 days ago

France waste a pair of golden opportunities

36' Tchouameni slips in a superb ball inside Hakimi to find Mbappe in the area. El-Yamiq kicks the shot away that probably wasn't going in.

Les Blues regain possession and Giroud curls a one-time shot from 12 yards wide. He should have scored there.

19:364 days ago

Giroud gets in block on his own teammate

33' Aurelien Tchouameni has a go that Giroud accidentally blocks.
19:314 days ago

Morocco booking

27' Sofiane Boufal is cautioned after a foul on Hernandez in the France area. He got a touch on the ball and cleaned Boufal out on his follow-through.
19:294 days ago

Atlas Lions keeping up the pressure

26' Morocco are actually seeing most of the ball, certainly more than they have in any other match and they are attacking with a purpose. Konate blocks a shot by Hakimi.
19:254 days ago

Morocco change tactics

Indeed, it is a 4-3-3 for the African side with Saiss handing the captain's armband over to Hakim Ziyech.
19:244 days ago

Morocco substitution

19' Saiss is coming off as he is unable to continue and he is replaced by Selim Amallah, meaning manager Walid Regragui will switch to four at the back.
19:204 days ago

Morocco starting brightly despite falling behind

15' The Atlas Lions have played well so far, but the goal was eminently avoidable. El Yamiq didn't have to win the ball in front of Griezmann when there was so much space in front of him.
19:164 days ago

Lloris keeps defending champs in the lead!

11' Morocco offer an immediate response, Azzedine Ounahi firing from 25 yards, but Lloris dives to his left to parry.
19:104 days ago

France take the lead!

GOAL! 5' Morocco are behind for the first time in the tournament. Antoine Griezmann slipped by Jawad El-Yamiq and sent in a cross to Mbappe.

Two shots were blocked, but the ball caromed out to Hernandez beyond the far post and he did well to get on top of the bouncing ball and finish past Yassine Bounou.

19:014 days ago

Match begins

We are underway.
18:584 days ago

Argentina awaits

Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste have advanced to Sunday's final after dominating Croatia 3-0 in the first semifinal yesterday.

Messi is again at the top of his game and will be full of confidence against whoever comes out of this upcoming clash.

18:554 days ago

France team news

Didier Deschamps has been forced into two changes with Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate coming in for Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, who are unwell, having caught the flu because of all the air conditioning. Upamecano is well enough to be on the bench.
18:314 days ago

Morocco team news

The Atlas Lions will make two changes as Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui are fit to start and they replace Yahia Attiyat Allah and Selim Amallah in the starting lineup. captain Romain Saiss will also play after coming off injured in the win against Portugal.

Morocco will switch to a back five.

18:234 days ago

Matchup to watch

The duel between Kylian Mbappe of France and his teammate at PSG and friend Ashraf Hakimi could be the definitive battle of this semifinal.

Earlier this year, Mbappe called Hakimi "the best right back in the world" and the 24-year-old has shown why in this tournament.

10:204 days ago

Tune in here for Morocco - France live result

I will be back here at 1pm US Eastern time ahead of the team news announcement, ready to bring you all of the action!

 

Do not miss a detail of the match France vs Morocco live updates and commentary of VAVEL.

10:154 days ago

What time does the game kick off around the world?

Japan – 4am (December 15)

South Africa – 9pm

Australia – 6am (December 15)

India - 12:30am (December 15)

10:104 days ago

How to watch France vs Morocco Live Stream on TV and Online

If you want to watch the Iran vs USA match live on TV, your option is FOX.

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

10:054 days ago

What time is France vs Morocco?

Kick-off is set for 10pm in Qatar, 7pm in the United Kingdom and 2pm in the United States.

FOX and Telemundo will handle coverage in the US while ITV has all of the action in the UK.

10:004 days ago

Latest ganes between France and Morocco

This is the third-ever meeting between Les Blues and the Atlas Lions with France winning 5-1 in 2000 and a 2-2 draw in 2007. Both matches were friendlies.
09:554 days ago

France key player: Kylian Mbappe

The 23-year old is picking up where he left off from four years ago and is the focal point of any opposing defense he goes up against.
09:504 days ago

Morocco key player: Youssef En-Nesyri

He scored the only goal of the match against Portugal to get the Atlas Lions here and forms a potent three-man attack alongside Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal.
09:454 days ago

France: Probable line-up

(4-2-3-1) Lloris; Hernández, Upamecano, Varane, Koundé; Rabiot, Tchouaméni; Mbappé, Griezmann, Dembélé; Giroud
09:404 days ago

Morocco: Probable line-up

(4-3-3): Bounou; Attiat-Allah, Dari, Yamiq, Hakimi; Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi; Boufal, En-Nesyri, Ziyech
09:354 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for France vs Morocco will be Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos; Alberto Marin Mendez and Miguel Angel Hernandez Paredes will be his assistants. Jesus Valenzuela Saez is the fourth official.

 

09:304 days ago

France: Seeking to repeat

Didier Deschamps' men are looking to become the first nation to reach consecutive finals since Brazil, who made three on the bounce from 1994-2002.
09:254 days ago

Morocco: Historic defense

The Atlas Lions have conceded just one goal in their five matches, the first team since Italy in 2006 to have such a stingy defensive record.

Like the Azzurri, the goal allowed was an own goal, which came in Morocco's final group-stage match against Canada.

09:204 days ago

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium

The France vs Morocco match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium with a capacity of 68,895.

Both France and Morocco have played here once before with Les Blues edging England 2-1 in the Round of 16 and the Atlas Lions playing their first group stage match against Croatia, a 0-0 draw.

09:154 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 World Cup semifinal: France vs Morocco Live Updates!

My name is John Lupo and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

France look to become the first team to reach consecutive World Cup finals since Brazil qualified for three in a row in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

A win for Morocco would see the Atlas Lions become the unlikeliest finalist in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

