France 2-0 Morocco Live Result: Les Blues reach final!

France wins!
How did Morocco not score?
Atlas Lions still pressing
Hakimi denies Mbappe
Six extra minutes
Thuram continues his strong play
Les Blues double their lead!
France subsitution
Morocco subsitution
Morocco chance!
Thuram making a difference
France nearly double their lead
France growing into this second half
Morocco double substitution
France substitution
Griezmann to the rescue.....again
France retreating
Mbappe hurt?
Morocco continue to carry the play
Chances coming for Atlas Lions
Moments later, he tries to pick out En-Nesyri on the left of the six-yard box, but Konate once again clears.
Mbappe taken down
Atlas Lions clear the danger
Mbappe feeling the pressure
Halftime
Three extra minutes
Morocco nearly level!
Lloris may have gotten a slight touch on it, which prevented the match from being 1-1.
Half-chance for Les Blues
France waste a pair of golden opportunities
Les Blues regain possession and Giroud curls a one-time shot from 12 yards wide. He should have scored there.
Giroud gets in block on his own teammate
Morocco booking
Atlas Lions keeping up the pressure
Morocco change tactics
Morocco substitution
Morocco starting brightly despite falling behind
Lloris keeps defending champs in the lead!
France take the lead!
Two shots were blocked, but the ball caromed out to Hernandez beyond the far post and he did well to get on top of the bouncing ball and finish past Yassine Bounou.
Match begins
Argentina awaits
Messi is again at the top of his game and will be full of confidence against whoever comes out of this upcoming clash.
France team news
Morocco team news
Morocco will switch to a back five.
Matchup to watch
Earlier this year, Mbappe called Hakimi "the best right back in the world" and the 24-year-old has shown why in this tournament.
Latest ganes between France and Morocco
France key player: Kylian Mbappe
Morocco key player: Youssef En-Nesyri
France: Probable line-up
Morocco: Probable line-up
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
France: Seeking to repeat
Morocco: Historic defense
Like the Azzurri, the goal allowed was an own goal, which came in Morocco's final group-stage match against Canada.
The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium
Both France and Morocco have played here once before with Les Blues edging England 2-1 in the Round of 16 and the Atlas Lions playing their first group stage match against Croatia, a 0-0 draw.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 World Cup semifinal: France vs Morocco Live Updates!
France look to become the first team to reach consecutive World Cup finals since Brazil qualified for three in a row in 1994, 1998 and 2002.
A win for Morocco would see the Atlas Lions become the unlikeliest finalist in the 92-year history of the World Cup.
Theo Hernandez’s early goal changed the game, with the Atlas Lions dominating possession for the first time in the tournament.
Both teams hit the post, both missed excellent chances, and there were plenty of nervous moments for France before the Randal Kolo Muani scored with his first touch in the 79th minute to assure Les Blues could defend their title.
As they have throughout the tournament, France have done what they have needed to.
Morocco's chances for the title are over, but their story isn't as they will face Croatia in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
That is all for now. My name is John Lupo saying so long for now. See you on Sunday for what promises to be an epic final!