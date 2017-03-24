Spain 4-1 Israel: Silva sparkles as Lopetegui's men stay top of Group G

Spain’s impressive start to their FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign continued on Friday night in Gijon, as they comfortably recorded a 4-1 victory over fellow hopefuls Israel.

The victory also means that Spain stay top of Group G ahead of Italy, as they maintained their stunning home record in qualifiers.

It means that the former World and European champions are still unbeaten at home in all qualifiers since their first ever game back in 1934.

Spain's flying start

A wonderful early save from Ofir Martziano denied Spain the perfect start in Gijon, as he tipped a stunning strike from Thiago on to the bar as Israel had their backs against the wall early on Thiago rattled the bar inside the opening five minutes.

Spain’s early pressure paid off in the 12th minute as they took the lead, after a brilliant slide through ball from Jordi Alba picked out David Silva who slotted the ball through Martziano’s legs. The goal was Silva’s 29th for his country.

Israel’s uncomfortable start to the evening continued as defender Eithan Tibi was stretchered off after a nasty looking injury. Tibi was later replaced by Talb Twatha.

Andres Iniesta shortly after almost doubled Spain’s lead after brilliant link up play again with Silva, though the Barcelona man fired the ball just wide of Martziano’s post.

Evan Zahavi seemed to be Israel’s biggest threat if they had one. The striker had a few sightings of goal in the opening twenty-five minutes, though Spain continued to dominate a large share of the game.

Though Israel really should of equalised a couple of minutes before half time after an inviting cross from Zahavi found an unmarked Lior Rafealov, though his header was kept out fantastically by David De Gea.

Rafealov miss very costly

And Israel were punished moments later in added time, at the end of the first half. A delightful pass from Thiago found Vitolo who squirmed the ball under the body of Martiziano, for his fourth goal of the qualifying campaign, to give Spain a 2-0 lead heading in to the break.

The second half started in the same manner as the first. A glorious chance fell Diego Costa’s way to seal all three points, but he somehow headed wide from Dani Carvajal’s cross.

Deadly Costa

Though minutes later Costa redeemed himself. A brilliant corner in from Thiago reached the Chelsea striker who this time nodded it past Martziano to end the game as a contest.

The combination of Iniesta, Silva and Thiago was just proving way too much for Israel as the trio were putting on a footballing masterclass in front of the Gijon locals.

Spain were in full flow now, and Israel could not get anywhere near them. Silva was inches away from grabbing his second of the evening, after an inch perfect knock-down from Costa, the Manchester City man saw his volley rocket back off the crossbar.

A small consolation for Israel

Though, Israel did take something to savour from the night with just under fifteen minutes to go. After Rami Gershon saw his header rattle back off the post from a free-kick, Rafelov was on task to blast the ball in to the roof of the net, to cut down the deficit for Israel.

The goal was only Spain’s second they have conceded so far in their qualifying campaign, and the first conceded at home.

Isco caps off impressive evening for Spain

Isco came on for the final stages of the game, and was soon on the scoresheet for Spain’s fourth of the night, three minutes from time. Some brilliant work going forward from fellow sub, Iago Aspas, found the Real Madrid playmaker, who slotted the ball in the bottom left corner to add the final gloss of an impressive night for La Rojas.

All in all, job well done for Spain who continue their surge to reach the finals in Russia next year.

A friendly against France is next up for Spain now on Tuesday night, as they put qualification ambitions to one side.