Ewan takes second Bay Crits win

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) took his second consecutive stage at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, enjoying a stellar start to his Orica-GreenEdge career, beat teammate Mitch Docker and Roger Kluge (Total Rush Hyster) into second and third place respectively.

Benjamin Hill (CharterMason Giant Racing) and Aaron Gate (NZ National) were the two men in the early breakaway after attacking as the flag dropped.

They were joined by Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Wormall CCS), Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) and Miles Scotson (South Australia Sport Institute).

Despite an audacious attack by Scotson, the break were caught on the final lap.

And Ewan was able to capitalise on his team's lead-out, blowing away the rest of the field with a stunning sprint for the line.

"As you saw the boys pretty much rode on the front from start to finish and blew the race to pieces," Ewan said in a team press release.

"I didn’t have to touch the wind the whole race.

"That was the plan for Mitch (Docker) to lead me out at the finish. The other guys took Mitch, Heppy (Michael Hepburn) and I to 500metres to go and once they hit the front the race was done."

It proved a different story in the women's race, however, as Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) soloed to victory, finishing more than 1'38" ahead of teammate Loes Gunnewijk.

Elvin attacked just 20 minutes into the race and never looked like letting her advantage slip.

"I woke up this morning and looked out the window to see it was seriously windy and I just couldn’t wait to race. I love these conditions," she said.

"I’m going to go to bed with a very big smile tonight I think.

"It was a great way to start the year, as I have been feeling awesome training so it’s nice to come here and actually get a good result."

Ewan leads the overall classification in the men's race, while Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) retained the lead in the women's event.

The Bay Crits continue on Sunday with the penultimate race in Portarlington.