Jason Kenny unsure ifhe wants to commit to Tokyo 2020

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny is unsure whether he will commit to another four-year Olympic cycle as he feels it not something he can do ‘half-hearted.’

Kenny and his wife Laura were the stars of the track in Rio as they both collected three gold medals, and the three Kenny collected bought him level with Sir Chris Hoy’s tally of six.

But the thought of another four years is something the 28-year-old hasn’t really given proper thought to at the moment.

He has only just returned to light training after taking a break after Rio as he got married to Laura, and at the moment Tokyo 2020 is furthest from his mind.

Another Olympic cycle take’s ‘100% commitment’ admits Kenny

Kenny has been the lightning rod for men’s track sprinting ever since the retirement of Hoy, and his achievement in Brazil this summer catapulted him into another sphere of sport superstardom.

But speaking at the Action Medical Research Champions of Cyclesport dinner in London on Thursday evening, the 28-year-old said: "It's such a long way away. It takes 100 per cent commitment, so if I decide to go for it, I have got to get my head down for four years and really go for it.”

Kenny understands more than most the demands and rigours of an Olympic cycle, it’s not something you can do on a whim: "It's not the kind of thing you can do half-hearted, otherwise I would just waste four years of my life and not get anything from it,” admitted Kenny.

The next decision for Kenny is all-important, if he decides to go for another tilt at an Olympics he could totally cement his legacy as one of the greatest track cyclists Britain has ever produced, but if he decides Tokyo is a step to far he will still be heralded as one of the great British sprinters.

Laura not taking Tokyo 2020 selection for granted

Kenny’s wife Laura is also looking ahead to Tokyo; the 24-year-old is the most successful female British Olympian and her three gold medals in Rio was another highlight for the GB track team this summer.

But being selected for Tokyo in four years time is something she is not taking for granted. Speaking at the same event as her husband, Laura said: "The way British Cycling works, we have got to get selected."

There are plenty of riders at the moment that are performing well, the likes of Elinor Barker and Emily Kay are standout riders for the future and stand a great chance of making it to Tokyo if their performances continue to improve.

"People think that because we are Olympic champions, you automatically go to the next one and you get a chance to defend, but that's not the case,” said Laura.