Revolution Champions League Women’s recap: Neah Evans shines despite the return of Laura Kenny

It was an entertaining first night of the final round of the Revolution Champions League as four-time Olympic Gold medallist and Britain’s most successful female Olympian Laura Kenny (Matrix Fitness) returned to action at the scene of her London 2012 exploits.

But it was Neah Evans (Podium Ambition) who upstaged the 24-year-old with a catalogue of superb displays to strengthen her team’s grip at the top of the leaderboard.

Evans starts well by taking the win in the scratch race

With the returning Kenny back in action at the LeeValley velodrome for the first time since her two Gold medals at London 2012 it was expected that all eyes would be on the 24-year-old in the scratch race. And that was the case for the first 40 laps of the race as the rest of the field seemed wary of what the four-time Olympic Gold medallist could do.

It certainly wasn’t your typically explosive scratch race as it took a while to get going; the early laps were a feeling out process for the bunch as many of the women took turns on the front. But it was inside the last 10 laps when the race really came alive.

The instigators of the pace quickening was certainly Podium Ambition who were working and looking to set-up Evans for the win.

As the race was ramping up Laura Dolan representing Great Britain tried to upset the rhythm by going for a lone attack which failed to materialise on the sixth lap. But as the race reached the final two laps it was Maria Vittoria Sperotto from CastelBrando who launched an attack which split the field.

But as the remaining leaders came round for the final lap it was Kenny and Evans who were tussling for the win, but it was the Scottish rider Evans that took the win just ahead of Kenny and her teammate Elinor Barker.

Evans produces another dominant performance as she won the points race ahead of Barker

Evans was proving to be quite a hit with the LeeValley crowd as she produced another strong performance to take the points race just ahead of the Matrix Fitness duo Barker and Kenny.

The women put on another entertaining race which lively throughout, but it was Evans, Barker, and Evans that stood out from the rest of the field as they were constantly looking to take points throughout the race. It was evident that Matrix wanted to target the points race in bid to move up in the overall leaderboard.

Barker was strong throughout the race as she took two sprint victories on lap 30 and 20; but her dominance was also matched by Evans. As the race headed into the final and decisive sprint it was delicately poised as Barker and Evans were tied on 32 points.

But on the final lap it was Evans that produced another spectacular burst of speed down the back straight which left the Olympic Gold medallist in her wake, as the Podium Ambition rider took the victory ahead of Barker.

Barker had a good evening as she took victory in the elimination race

Barker’s consistent night was rewarded with a good win in the Elimination race after pipping her teammate Kenny to the line in what was an entertaining race.

After performing well in the points race, Barker continued her good form in the elimination race and helped Matrix Fitness push further up the leaderboard.

The elimination race is a hugely tactical affair in which riders have to make sure they are not caught at the back of the bunch because otherwise they will be eliminated, and the Olympic Gold medallist Barker showed her track nous as she kept out of danger to take what was a solid win for 22-year-old.