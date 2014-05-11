F1: Spanish Grand Prix 2014 live race commentary and lap by lap updates

15:05: And that concluded the coverage of this year's 2014 Spanish Grand Prix from the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. Join us for live coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo in two weeks' time on 25th May. Lewis Hamilton wins the race, ahead of Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, with Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo finishing third. Thanks for joining us, and goodbye.

15:02: Lewis Hamilton: "A big thank you for my team, they have done an incredible job this year. The support here is the best I have ever had and my first win in Spain means everything to me. I was not upset, I was not fast enough today, Nico was quicker, I struggled with the balance and needed to rely on my engineers. I was moving my settings up and down and fortunately I was able to keep Nico behind."

14:54: Daniel Ricciardo proud to take third place, on the podium. All smiles for the Australian. Great pace from Red Bull today, with Sebastian Vettel equally impressive to drive home fourth from 15th

14:53: Friction between Hamiton and Rosberg in the waiting area, as usual. That competitiveness is undoubtedly proving fruitful for Mercedes this year.

14:46: Nico Rosberg grabs a grudging second. He just couldn't do enough to get ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton finally collects a win in Spain, and he goes top of the driver standings with that result.

14:45: Lewis Hamilton wins the 2014 Spanish Grand Prix!

14:44: Lap 66: Sebastian Vettel goes fourth ahead of Bottas. Star of the day, Vettel, but so cruel on Bottas. Rosberg makes a move! on the final lap. Hamilton and Rosberg both lap Raikkonen in seventh, which is remarkable. Hamilton hangs on! And he just crosses the line ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg

14:42: Lap 65: Rosberg is in range of Hamilton with two laps left! 0.5 seconds the gap. Rosberg has the edge with the tyres, and he's likely to only get one chance to pass his team-mate. So much riding on this

14:41: Lap 64: Alonso ahead of Raikkonen, Ferrari are racing again! Alonso gets sixth, and Raikkonen slots just behind. He should be comfortable

14:39: Lap 63: Four to go, Raikkonen still leading Alonso, Hamilton still first ahead of Rosberg, as Vettel attempts on Bottas for fourth. So many dual battles upfront

14:38: Lap 62: All the while Hamilton can keep Rosberg out of DRS range, he's fine. And now the lead is back over a second, which suits the race leader down to the ground.

14:37: Lap 61: Hamilton 1.2 secs ahead now, Rosberg trying so hard into the last six

14:36: Lap 60: Such a great battle between the Mercedes team-mates. Hamilton has led every lap so far but at the crucial moment it could be Rosberg to nab the win. Stubborn driving from Raikkonen to obstruct Alonso

14:34: Lap 59: Alonso has got the gap down to 1.5 seconds behind Raikkonen. And the lead upfront is now below a second.

14:33: Lap 58: The gap 1.8 seconds between Hamilton and Rosberg. Closer, closer, closer, the German gets. 9 laps to go, it's a gripping end in prospect for the race win

14:32: Lap 57: Raikkonen passed by Vettel, who moves fifth. He's the quickest man on track at the moment

14:30: Lap 56: And Vettel moves closer to Raikkonen, as Rosberg falls a little further behind Hamilton. The gap is now 2.2 seconds. Hamilton sounds a worried man on the team radio. He said: "I don't know what to do about the graining."

14:29: Lap 55: Hamilton complaining of graining on his tyres, but he's not losing much time on laps round. Vettel catching up on Raikkonen for fifth

14:27: Lap 54: Alonso back into the pits for a third stop. Now there's a shock. And Raikkonen back in front of his team-mate, but the Spaniard on fresher tyres. He and Vettel, running sixth, will be attempting to hunt down Kimi for fifth

14:25: Lap 53: This one is coming to the boil. Vettel has finally pitted, and he slots in behind Raikkonen, who is sixth. Can he challenge the Finn? Terrific drive from Vettel from 15th on the grid

14:23: Lap 52: Rosberg hunting down his team-mate, but they're both fighting through traffic. It's like a Tokyo street race, this. The gap below 2 seconds now

14:22: Lap 51: Magnussen making an attempt on Kvyat for 12th, and he does so. The McLaren driver wins the battle of the rookies this time

14:20: Lap 50: Sebastian Vettel still hasn't pitted yet, perhaps he will be looking to stay out until the end after all. Rosberg sets a new fastest lap. He's gaining over Hamilton, 2.8 secs the gap now

14:18: Lap 49: Hamilton has never won this grand prix, but could he be about to break that hoodoo? It's likely, but Rosberg hasn't lost interest just yet. The gap 3.7 seconds now to make up.

14:17: Lap 48: 16 laps to go, and Rosberg has closed just two tenths on Hamilton, the race leader. The German is going to have to go like a train to win this one. Hamilton still hasn't used as much fuel as anyone else

14:15: Lap 47: Massa fending off Grosjean, Hulkenburg and Perez to stay 8th. Serious pressure for the Brazilian. Hamilton not happy on team radio, being told to manage his tyres to the end

14:14: Lap 46: Now Rosberg back out with the soft tyres, around 3.5 secs behind Hamilton up front. Slimmest of chances here for the German to nick first place

14:13: Lap 45: Hamilton on the hard tyre, with Rosberg due to switch to the softs soon. His tyres are fading and he needs a change. Raikkonen not only slips behind Alonso but also Vettel, who goes sixth

14:11: Lap 44: It's a slow pit stop from Hamilton again, which will give Rosberg a fighting chance as the race wears on. Raikkonen comes into the pits for his second stop ready for the final push at the end. He's lost a lot of time to Alonso though, so will be out behind his Ferrari team-mate

14:09: Lap 43: Hamilton staying out, despite previous motions to the contrary. But now he comes in

14:07: Lap 42: Mercedes in control, as per the 2014 season so far, Hamilton and Rosberg are the one-two, with Ricciardo, Bottas and Raikkonen next. Then Alonso, Vettel, Massa, Grosjean and Hulkenburg completing the top ten

14:05: Lap 41: Massa up to 8th ahead of McLaren's Magnussen. Grosjean has slipped down a long way, considering he started a shock fifth on the grid. Raikkonen losing pace in the Ferrari, but he's staying out

14:03: Lap 40: Kobayashi out of the grand prix, joining Vergne in the pits. Raikkonen pits and re-emerges out in front of his team-mate Alonso. The gap is 3.5 between Hamilton in first and Rosberg in second

14:02: Lap 39: Vettel has moved up to 9th, ahead of Massa. The Williams man powerless to resist the onrushing German. Raikkonen winning the battle at Ferrari right now, but still yet to pit

14:01: Lap 38: In the middle stages and Alonso is tied up in traffic behind Magnussen but passes him to move seventh

13:59: Lap 37: Alonso out of the pits, and Vettel has just hit a new fastest lap for the race. Surprising, that, for the German

13:58: Lap 36: A shake from Kobayashi off the track there, but he's back on and on the straight and narrow

13:56: Lap 35: Vettel pits again, and comes out 14th, just ahead of Maldonado. Three stop strategy we think, on the medium tyre. And Romain Grosjean has gone into the pits placed seventh

13:55: Lap 34: Raikkonen has cut the gap to Bottas in fourth, but it's still six seconds. Can that be made up? Raikkonen has used more fuel than his countryman, but is undoubtedly in the quicker car

13:52: Lap 33: Halfway through this 2014 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, and Rosberg sets a new fastest lap. Still 4.3 seconds off Hamilton though

13:51: Lap 32: Hamilton may be complaining of his handling and grip, but the drive looks fine. Perhaps it's just the superiority of the Mercedes but it's not exactly noticeable

13:49: Lap 31: Hamilton on his team radio: "My rear end is all over the place". Ooh-err. Despite that, the Mercedes team don't seem too fazed, and the Brit is still leading, and the gap is increasing by each lap

13:48: Lap 30: Hamilton almost 5 seconds ahead of Rosberg, as Massa pits. He's on a three-stop then

13:46: Lap 29: Button still can't find any pace, he's 12th and floundering. Confirmation of Vergne's retirement for Toro Rosso due to a gearbox problem

13:44: Lap 28: Vettel chasing down Massa for 8th. He's done well to get up there from 15th, in truth. Compatriot Hulkenburg is 10th

13:43: Lap 27: And one brings two, Alonso passing Grosjean too. So up he moves to sixth to resume his battle with Raikkonen

13:41: Lap 26: Jean Eric Vergne could be heading for another non-finish, gearbox trouble being quoted as the main reason.

13:39: Lap 25: Raikkonen making the move on Grosjean, for fifth. Just a second between the former Lotus team-mates. Bold as ever, Raikkonen nearly takes him off the track, and nice recovery from the Frenchman, who stays fifth.

13:38: Lap 24: Vettel and Rosberg have used the most fuel so far this afternoon, with Hamilton conserving fuel despite his position atop the field

13:36: Lap 23: Rosberg comes out just behind Hamilton, who was overtaking Ericsson as they come around Turn One. The difference is around three secs

13:35: Lap 22: Bottas is in, he was effectively third ahead of Ricciardo, but the Finn has come out a long way behind the latter. So he's lost fourth for now

13:34: Lap 21: Rosberg has just set fastest lap of the race, which is ominous news for Hamilton. Rosberg's on old tyres! Maybe he's using more fuel? This could get interesting as the race rolls on

13:33: Lap 20: It's a slowish stop from Hamilton, which could mean if Rosberg gets a quicker stop, he will have the advantage in the middle stages oof the race

13:32: Lap 19: Ricciardo ahead of Perez and up to fourth, Raikkonen comes out just in front of Alonso to stay ahead of his Ferrari man. And Hamilton into the pits

13:30: Lap 18: Hamilton 1.6 seconds ahead of team-mate Rosberg, so it has closed a little bit, the gap. Raikkonen in this lap

13:29: Lap 17: Button easily passes Button with his new tyres to move ninth

13:27: Lap 16: Vettel gets past Kobayashi of Caterham. And now eyes up Bianchi. Raikkonen still fending off hometown hero Alonso

13:25: Lap 15: Magnussen passes Gutierrez, who is being passed all too easily today. Ricciardo into the pits

13:23: Lap 14: Vettel with an early stop in the pits, onto the hard tyres, and he's going for a three-stop. A long second stint in prospect here. Ricciardo still yet to get a podium this season, despite how impressive he's been. He's fourth right now

13:21: Lap 13: Former world champions Button and Vettel battling for 12th. How times change. Hulkenburg running ninth, ahead of his team-mate Perez of Force India

13:20: Lap 12: Alonso challenging his team-mate Raikkonen for sixth, and now eighth placed Massa joins the battle. Just two seconds between them all

13:19: Lap 11: And the confirmation is in of Maldonado's usual: a 5 second stop go penalty for causing a collision with Marcus Ericsson on lap one. Vettel up to 13th

13:17: Lap 10: Button up to 12th, still not good enough for the McLaren man though. But at least it's better than Vettel, who sits 14th currently

13:16: Lap 9: Hamilton, brief gap, Rosberg, huge gap, Bottas. That's the situation up front. Ricciardo has backed off challenging the Finn for a few laps

13:15: Lap 8: The Lotus of Grosjean still holding off the Ferrari pair of Raikkonen (6) and Alonso (7), for fifth. But how long for?

13:14: Lap 7: Mercedes already six seconds ahead of the rest of the field, which is unblieveable. Ricciardo having a go at Bottas on Turn One

13:12: Lap 6: Romain Grosjean still sat fifth, and surprise surprise, his Lotus team-mate Maldonado has been in the wars already. He had a collision with Ericsson on lap one which has consigned the latter to 22nd. The incident is under investigation

13:11: Lap 5: Ricciardo hounding down Bottas for third though, but the Finn holds on despite a lock up

13:09: Lap 4: Bottas 5.6 seconds off Hamilton already, but the Finn is third

13:07: Lap 3: Magnussen almost with contact earlier on first his team-mate Button, and then Vettel, and he's lost out to both of them. Daniel Ricciardo really struggled off the start

13:06: Lap 2: Hamilton attempting to get out of DRS range over Rosberg already, before it even kicks in! Gutierrez a good start, up to 11th

13:05: Lap 1: Alonso trying everything to get past team-mate Raikkonen in sixth, with Hamilton already getting the better of Rosberg in first. Magnussen all over the place here

13:04: And we're off, lights are out and the 2014 Spanish Grand Prix gets underway, Hamilton gets a dynamite start. Bottas upp to 3rd past Ricciardo, who locked up

13:02: And all drivers come back round, with Pastor Maldonado propping up the grid, starting 22nd after his crash in qualifying yesterday. We're lined up, and the start is imminent

12:59: Everybody starting on the medium tyres as we begin the formation lap

12:58: Humidity is strong, but the air temperature is only 23 degrees. Lower than yesterday's qualifying, but still on the decidedly pleasant side.

12:56: In the context of the season, and his team Ferrari's fortunes this season, a podium result would be a success for Fernando Alonso here at his home race in Barcelona. From seventh place though, maybe too much to ask

12:55: The grid walk is complete, the cars are out there, and we're just minutes away from the formation lap, ahead of lights out at 1pm. It's a testing track, and a quick one. We're certainly in for a thrilling race

12:52: Adrian Newey, Red Bull designer in chief, confirms that there are no significant issues with Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull. It's good to go after a gearbox fault overnight. The brakes locking? Apparently that's sorted too according to Newey.

12:48: VAVEL here to give you live updates, lap by lap coverage of the 2014 Spanish Grand Prix, with lights due to go out in just over ten minutes, at 13:00 BST. Lewis Hamilton will start on pole, Nico Rosberg 2nd, Daniel Ricciardo 3rd.

12:45: Two stop strategy will likely be the modus operandi for most teams today, as they attempt to navigate the race as quickly as possible. Several drivers with choices to make over which tyres to start on though. Look at Sergio Perez and Nico Rosberg as two examples of that.

12:43: Sebastian Vettel has just gone running off the grid to find his race engineer, complaining of locking on his wheels. The German World Champion just cannot catch a break this season.

12:37: The overcast weather that started the day in Barcelona has given way to Spring sunshine, with next to no chance of rain. 20 minutes to go until the cars line up

12:32: A recap on the leaders in the overall standings ahead of this race:

1st: Nico Rosberg (79 pts) 2nd: Lewis Hamilton (75 pts) 3rd: Fernando Alonso (41 pts)

1st: Mercedes (154 pts) 2nd: Red Bull (57) 3rd: Force India (54)

12:28: Tens of thousands of fans at the Circuit de Catalunya, as the pits are open and teams are doing their final checks, ahead of lights out at 13:00 BST for the 2014 Spanish Grand Prix. With Lewis Hamilton a whole second quicker than team-mate Nico Rosberg in qualifying, can anyone match the pace of Mercedes?

12:22: A quick mention about the rumour mill over the last few weeks in the world of Formula 1, particularly around Ferrari. Ross Brawn was visting Italy in the last week, although the currently unemployed team principal claimed it was just a "holiday". Many believe he is a lock for the long-term for the job at the Italian giant.

Elsewehere, Adrian Newey - the genius designer that has been instrumental in much of Red Bull's success - is attracting serious attention from Ferrari, as Luca di Montezemolo looks to ring the changes for his team.

12:15: Special praise must go to Valtteri Bottas once again this season, the Williams driver mustering an exceptional fourth on the grid in qualifying yesterday for today's 2014 Spanish Grand Prix. Here's what the Finn had to say following the qualifying result:

"It feels really nice, it was quite a tough weekend until qualifying. We made some big set up changes for qualifying and it really made a big difference.

"I had much more confidence in the car. I'm happy with P4. Here it's difficult to overtake, so I'm looking forward to it. Mercedes are unbeatable, Red Bull look quick but after that it should be a good race."

12:10: Hamilton, who has been so dominant all season, is still four points adrift of Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg at the top of the championship standings. Can this be the weekend be the one where Hamilton finally gets his nose in front?

12:03: Lewis Hamilton again starts on pole in a race in 2014. The Spanish Grand Prix is under an hour away from starting, following yesterday's qualifying success for the Brit:

11:53: Fernando Alonso, crowd favourite at his home Grand Prix, says it's a distinct possibility that Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg could "win every race" of the 2014 season.

He said: "They should be in a position to win all the races probably, so it is going to be tight between them.

"I think the mechanical side and luck will be a factor because we saw Lewis is doing some extra from Nico in these first four races, but he is second in the championship because he didn't finish one race.

"That will be the key of the championship for them."

Is he right to play down chances of any other teams getting back into World Championship contention, or is the former champion just being realistic?

Circuit length: 4.655 km Number of corners: 16 (7 left, 9 right) DRS zones: 2

Race laps: 66 Race distance: 307.104 km Circuit lap record: 1m 21.670s - Kimi Raikkonen (2008), Ferrari

Longest race at Catalunya: 1996 (1h 59m 49.307s) Shortest race at Catalunya: 2006 (1h 26m 21.759s)

Most appearances (current field): 13 - Jenson Button; 12 - Fernando Alonso; 11 - Kimi Raikkonen, Felipe Massa; 8 - Nico Rosberg; 6 - Adrian Sutil, Sebastian Vettel

Most wins (driver): 6 - Michael Schumacher; 3 - Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen; 2 - Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Ayrton Senna, Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi

Lowest winning grid position at Catalunya: 5th (Fernando Alonso, Ferrari, 2013)

Maximum number of world championship points still available to a single driver: 400

Significant running sequences going into this weekend: Ferrari - 71 consecutive races in the points; Nico Rosberg - 13 consecutive races in the points; Max Chilton - 23 consecutive classified finishes; Lewis Hamilton - three consecutive wins.

11:44: The latest weather updates from Barcelona are - predictably, for the time of year - set fair. It's 22 degrees celsius in prospect, with no chance of rain.

11:39: Sebastian Vettel, reigning world drivers' champion, has toiled all season, and will start the 2014 Spanish Grand Prix in 15th, following a 10th placed qualifying finish and a penalty for a gearbox change ahead of the race in Barcelona, at the Circuit de Catalunya.

11:37: Felipe Massa completed the podium last year, taking third for Ferrari, who historically perform well at this GP. They've won over half of the races here in F1 history.

11:32: The last Spanish Grand Prix, in 2013, was doinated by home favourite Fernando Alonso, with his now Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen finishing second with Lotus. It would be a dream scenario for the 'Prancing Horse' if that podium could be replicated today. Unrealistic, yes. Unobtainable, never in Formula 1.

11:12: This is the first race of the European season, after April's Chinese Grand Prix, which was once again dominated by Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. The common denominator in all races so far in 2014 has been the German manufacturer's dominance, which has proved positive again this weekend, with Hamilton on pole and Rosberg second on the grid.

11:00: Welcome to live coverage of the 2014 Spanish Grand Prix, where VAVEL will provide lap by lap coverage of the race from the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. It will be the 44th running of the Spanish Grand Prix as an F1 round, and Lewis Hamilton will start on pole.