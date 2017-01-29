The all new Team Suzuki Ecstar launch in Sepang

At the Sepang Internationl Circuit in Malaysia, ahead of two days of the first official MotoGP testing of the 2017, Team Suzuki Ecstar have launched their new bike and team; presenting their new riders 28 year old, Andrea Iannone and 21 year old Alex Rins.

Major changes in the MotoGP paddock

During the 2017 season, they lost former rider Maverick Vinales to Movistar Yamaha has he chose to replace Jorge Lorenzo who had made his decision to move to the factory Ducati team. In order to make room for Lorenzo, Ducati had to let one of their riders go. Iannone was released and immediately, the Japanese team signed him up.

This upset Aleix Espargaro who was outspoken about his feelings; the Spaniard was disappointed that he was not consulted about the changes to the team. He decided to look elsewhere and after two years of evolving the GSX-RR he signed for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini joining British MotoGP rookie Sam Lowes.

MotoGP rookie Rins completes the team

Completing their team, Suzuki opted to sign up Moto2 rider Rins, who early on in the season looked like a strong contender for the championship. But it turned out to be difficult and plagued by injury; still he was signed up to become one of the four rookies making the move up from Moto2, he was one of two who claimed the well sought after factory rides.

Towards the end of the 2016 the bike, which had been competitive throughout the year, was looking more competitive than ever. Vinales brought it back to winning ways when he won his first MotoGP at the British round at Silverstone; although the race had to be restarted due to a heavy crash, he was able to break away and win in style.

It was a season that saw nine different winners throughout. Iannone was able to prove his capabilities when he won at the Red Bull Ring. Him, combined with the GSX-RR may be what Team Suzuki Ecstar need to take the top step of the podium more.

Disappointing end to a debut test

The two already debuted on the Suzuki back in Valencia when they completed two days of testing at the Spanish test, immediately after the final round of the season. It was a test that although successful, as the two riders seemed to be able to adapt well to their new machinery. It was just a change of manufacturer for Iannone, but for Rins it was his first go of the carbon disc brakes and the ECU. The test did not end well however as both riders experienced huge crashes at turn 12 of the circuit, damaging the inflatable tyre fence and postponing proceedings.

Iannone was battered damaging his right elbow; he had been since his crash in Misano where he fractured vertebrae. But he was able to continue on with the test although he was hindered by the injuries. Rins had to be taken to hospital where it turned out he had done the same; he suffered lesions on thoracic vertebra T8 and T12. It meant it was an early end to his debut aboard the Suzuki.

Team Suzuki Ecstar presentation in Sepang

After a well-earned rest for the new Suzuki duo, they were revealed at the team presentation dressed top to toe in blue. Iannone remained with the number 29 as did Rins who will carry the number 42. The team will again be led by Davide Brivio (Team Manager), and he was joined by Project Leader, Satoru Terade and Technical Manager, Ken Kawauchi. After spending two years evolving and developing the bike, they have now set their target to become, “One of the best teams in the World Championship”.

The 2017 GSX-RR is a 1000cc water-cooled, 4 stroke in-line 4 cyclinder engine mounted in the twin-spar aluminium chassis, which has a maximum power output of over 176lw (240 PS). It is capable of reaching speeds of over 330km/h with the help of the six speed seamless gearbox that was introduced last year. The GSX-RR has an Ohlins suspension, inverter forks on the front, and Brembo carbon and steel disc brakes. It all weighs in at 157kg.

Brivio feels the new riders are a great incentive

First to speak was Brivio who ahead of their “third consecutive season since returning to MotoGP” knows that they are “no longer rookies” and are aiming to “try to get closer to the other rivals”. He feels that they have “great incentive” in the form of their “two new riders”.

Describing Iannone as “mature", he feels that the Italian is “ready to achieve great goals”, as long as they as a team are “able to give him a good package with the bike”. Rins, “with whom [they] started a new adventure” Brivio described as “a young driver with great talent” and he spoke of how they will “try to guide him to the top of MotoGP”.

The Team Manager said, “This is why we are looking at an interesting season, but we know it will be difficult because all the teams have been very strong". He spoke of how it “looks like 2017 will be a crucial year for everyone for different reasons” and he is aware they will “face a very strong group of opponents”. Knowing this he mentioned how they “want to be with them” and they plan to “try and be in the fight and get closer to the top”. Initially their hopes are with “Andrea at the first moment” and “once he gains experience”, Brivio feels that “Alex will be in a position to do so”.

Iannone made first comments as a Suzuki rider

After Brivio spoke, the two new team riders were introduced. Iannone described how he is “really happy to start this new adventure!” Describing Suzuki he mentioned that how for him it has “always been an icon of motorcycle racing” and that he is hoping to “gain the affection of the fans and enthusiasts” along with the “great riders who have been part of the history of this great team”.

Aware that the “coming season is a big challenge” he explained how this is also at the same time “a huge motivation” after several years “riding for the same brand”. He described the “change of direction” in his career as “stimulating” and he was “eager to return to Suzuki with all the interest and affection they have demonstrated” to him. He said, “I look forward to kicking-off the new season with the new blue colours and do my best to try to achieve the best results possible for the team!”

Rins discusses his MotoGP rookie year

MotoGP rookie Rins spoke about achieving his goals describing that the “main objective of any rider in the world is to reach the MotoGP category”, an achievement he described as “the maximum expression of motorcycling”. He explained how doing it with “the hand of Suzuki” is the “best way [he] could have imagined”.

Talking about his new team, Suzuki, he said that they have been “amazing at the very first sight” and that the “treatment” they have given him from the start is “fantastic”. When sharing his thought on the GSX-RR he described it as “awesome” and so he is “very pleased” as well as “very motivated and very grateful to Suzuki for the trust placed” in him,

Optimistically he spoke of how its “going to be a fantastic year” in which he feels he will “learn a lot” which he said is his “main goal from the beginning”. He felt that the “Valencia accident was a setback” in their plans and explained how they are “working very hard to counteract it”. Rins said, “I’m looking forward to getting back on my Suzuki GSX-RR and meeting my new ‘family’ in the box”.

Terada focused on achieving the desired results

Following on from the two new Suzuki riders was Terada and Kawauchi. Terada reflected on Team Suzuki Ecstar’s journey in the MotoGP so far. He spoke of how they have “so many expectations” for their third season since Suzuki’s return to MotoGP. He spoke of how they have “worked really hard to improve and develop the bike during the last two years” and that that throughout the 2016 season they “could see the results coming”, and so they “feel happy checking out the direction [they] took was the correct one”.

Heading into the 2017 season he said they are “pretty focused” and that they have “the same hunger”. He is positive that they have “got a really good GSX-RR base for the oncoming season” although he is aware they “still have to improve in some areas like electronics”, however he said, “Overall we are satisfied.”

His attention was drawn to the “very first test of 2017 in Sepang” where he is “keen” to see their performance and how they will “compare with [their] rivals where [they} are”. He then went on to welcome Iannone and Rins in the team and said, “Hopefully together we will do a nice job!”