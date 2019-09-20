Hamilton top as Albon finds trouble in FP2

Free Practice Two ended with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton on the top spot, closely followed by Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

The two victims of FP1, Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas, managed to get on track and finish 6th and 4th respectively.

Fight for the top spot

The only damage that was done to any of the cars this session was to the Red Bull of Alexander Albon. The Thai driver, in his first weekend of driving at Singapore, missed his breaking zone and ended up making contact with the barriers in the run-off area.

The contact resulted in him losing his front wing, but the Red Bull team managed to set him up to finish 5th following the incident.

Best of the rest in seventh place was Spaniard Carlos Sainz in his McLaren. Sat just behind him was Nico Hulkenberg who managed to put a good show on for any team who could potentially hand him a drive at the end of the season.

This comes after the news that Haas were set to keep both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for the 2020 campaign and Esteban Ocon was to take his drive at Renault.

Trials and Tribulations

Racing Point struggled in FP2 despite the promising nature of the upgrades that they were bringing to Singapore, finishing the session towards the back of the grid. Sergio Perez finished in 13th with his Canadian team mate Lance Stroll finishing 15th, 2 positions behind him.

Another team that struggled in FP2 was the Haas team. After a turbulent week, losing their title sponsor in Rich Energy, it didn’t seem to be getting any better for them in the intense South Asian heat.

Magnussen came to blows with Perez, whereas Grosjean managed to spin the car late in the session. To add insult to injury they ended the session in 18th and 16th with Magnussen being outdone by the Williams of George Russell.

Free Practice Two – Singapore