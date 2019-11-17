Brazilian Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Formula 1 2019
(Photo credit:Mark Thompson, Getty Images) 

Gasly’s, er, back
McLaren slipped from the position of best of the rest they had made their own recently after Carlos Sainz suffered an engine problem in first qualifying and did not set a time and Lando Norris could do no better than 11th, saying he had not maximised his lap.

The beneficiary was Pierre Gasly, outstanding in the Toro Rosso in the second half of the season since being dropped from Red Bull and replaced by Albon.

He took seventh - team-mate Daniil Kvyat was only 16th - ahead of Haas' Romain Grosjean, Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

The Grid - Bottom 10
11) Ricciardo

12) Giovinazzi

13) Hulkenberg

14) Leclerc (grid penalty)

15) Perez

16) Kvyat

17) Stroll

18) Russell

19) Kubica

20) Sainz

The Grid - Top 10
So, here’s how we line-up for the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix:

1) Verstappen

2) Vettel

3) Hamilton

4) Bottas

5) Albon

6) Gasly

7) Grosjean

8) Raikkonen

9) Magnussen

10) Norris

Mercedes in the mix
Whether Toto Wolff was absent or not, Mercedes would honestly admit that their package isn’t best suited to this circuit in comparison to the Red Bull.

With that being said, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were less than three tenths down on Verstappen’s pole time, and their race pace indicates they could well be in the mix at the end of the Grand Prix.

Vettel’s form continues
Sebastian Vettel continued to answer his critics with yet another solid qualifying performance, and the German will start today’s race from P2.

If Vettel can stay close to the Red Bull by the end of the lap, Ferrari’s power and pace in the final sector could cause them to be a tricky customer to negotiate.

Verstappen on pole
It’s the last realistic opportunity Red Bull have to claim victory this season, and Max Verstappen ensured they will be starting from the front with a scintillating lap to claim pole position.

There’ll be no Esteban Ocon to halt Verstappen’s charge this year, can he etch his name into Brazilian history?

What’s the circuit like?
Like many pre-World War II tracks, Interlagos features banked corners, with the drivers beginning their lap on a sort of half oval – in fact, between 1957 and the track’s return to the F1 calendar in 1990, Interlagos could be run as a giant oval.
After wiggling through the Senna S and down to Turn 4, the drivers then go through a snaking in-field section with some challenging camber changes, before slinging back up the hill and through the banked final turn.
Circuit breakdown: Interlagos
First Grand Prix: 1973

Number of Laps: 71

Circuit Length: 4.309km

Race Distance: 305.909km

Lap Record: 1:10:540 (Valtteri Bottas, 2018)

2018 Winner: Lewis Hamilton

Constructors fight
With the top four all but confirmed with two races remaining, teams at the bottom end of the standings have two vital opportunities to acquire greater investment.

Racing Point and Toro Rosso are currently locked in a fight for sixth, with just one point between the pair, whilst Haas are looking to banish their mid-season pain by overhauling Alfa Romeo for eighth.

Battle for third
With Lewis Hamilton wrapping up his sixth World Championship last time out in Austin, it means all eyes now turn to the intensifying battle for third.

Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are separated by just 19 points.

Welcome!
Welcome to Vavel’s live coverage of the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.
