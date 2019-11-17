Brazilian Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Formula 1 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
The beneficiary was Pierre Gasly, outstanding in the Toro Rosso in the second half of the season since being dropped from Red Bull and replaced by Albon.
He took seventh - team-mate Daniil Kvyat was only 16th - ahead of Haas' Romain Grosjean, Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen.
12) Giovinazzi
13) Hulkenberg
14) Leclerc (grid penalty)
15) Perez
16) Kvyat
17) Stroll
18) Russell
19) Kubica
20) Sainz
1) Verstappen
2) Vettel
3) Hamilton
4) Bottas
5) Albon
6) Gasly
7) Grosjean
8) Raikkonen
9) Magnussen
10) Norris
With that being said, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were less than three tenths down on Verstappen’s pole time, and their race pace indicates they could well be in the mix at the end of the Grand Prix.
If Vettel can stay close to the Red Bull by the end of the lap, Ferrari’s power and pace in the final sector could cause them to be a tricky customer to negotiate.
There’ll be no Esteban Ocon to halt Verstappen’s charge this year, can he etch his name into Brazilian history?
After wiggling through the Senna S and down to Turn 4, the drivers then go through a snaking in-field section with some challenging camber changes, before slinging back up the hill and through the banked final turn.
Number of Laps: 71
Circuit Length: 4.309km
Race Distance: 305.909km
Lap Record: 1:10:540 (Valtteri Bottas, 2018)
2018 Winner: Lewis Hamilton
Racing Point and Toro Rosso are currently locked in a fight for sixth, with just one point between the pair, whilst Haas are looking to banish their mid-season pain by overhauling Alfa Romeo for eighth.
Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are separated by just 19 points.