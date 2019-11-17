Honda take one-two finish as Verstappen wins epic Brazil Grand Prix

Max Verstappen took an epic victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix as Pierre Gasly clinched a podium and both Ferraris dramatically crashed.

The final few laps of the race descended into chaos as Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided after fighting for fourth place.

And a few laps later Alexander Albon and Lewis Hamilton dramatically collided as they fought over second place.

Albon came off worse and fell to the back of the grid, while Hamilton only suffered front wing damage.

But it allowed Toro Rosso’s Gasly to move up to second, who just stayed ahead of Hamilton in an epic drag race to the line on the last lap of the race.

However, Hamilton took a penalty for his collision with Albon, meaning McLaren’s Carlos Sainz took an epic third after starting last – but is under investigation for illegal DRS use.

Verstappen victor of crazy race

Red Bull looked to have the pace all race, with Verstappen comfortably leading from the start, although Hamilton was able to stay within two seconds of the Dutchman for most of the race.

Despite Mercedes driving the strategy and attempting the undercut on Verstappen the Red Bull driver was too quick, able to stay ahead of Hamilton after both drivers pitted twice.

But a safety car was called after Valtteri Bottas retired from the race, with both Red Bull drivers and Ferrari opting to pit for soft tyres.

It left Hamilton in the lead of the race on older mediums, but after the safety car came in he came under attack from Verstappen who swooped around the outside into turn one to re-take the lead.

Behind, Albon managed to go around the outside of Vettel, putting him into third place.

It left Vettel and Leclerc in an epic battle for fourth, which Leclerc managing to pass his team-mate going into turn one.

But Vettel managed to get a better exit off the of the Senna S and passed Leclerc on the straight, although appeared to move to the left as he was alongside him.

It saw the two drivers make contact and both ended up retiring from the race.

Debris brought out a second safety car – and Hamilton opted to pit from second for fresh softs, leaving Red Bull one two out in front.

But when the safety car came in Hamilton made a move on Albon as he ran a bit wide, but the gap closed and the two made contact, with Albon spinning round.

It saw the Thai driver lose the chance to take his first podium in F1, leaving Gasly to move into second after driving a faultless race from start to finish.

Following Hamilton’s penalty, it sees both Alfa Romeo’s confirmed to have finished fourth and fifth, with Daniel Ricciardo behind in sixth.

Sainz has taken third temporarily while he is under investigation.