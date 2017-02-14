Super Rugby 2017 preview: Africa One Conference

The Sunwolves are among the sides in Africa One (image source: Kyodo News/Getty Images)

Outside of the Lions, there was not much to write home about for South African rugby in 2016.

Disappointing Super Rugby campaigns, followed by a Springbok loss in Rome left a bitter taste in the mouth, and the players and management in the Republic will be hoping to hit back with a vengeance.

That begins in club rugby, and with a British and Irish Lions tour set to distract the Kiwi franchises there is no time better than 2017 for South African sides to regain some confidence.

Forward unit still in place to lead Stormers to playoffs

Having finished top of the pile in the Africa One Conference last time out, the Stormers look well placed to repeat the trick having maintained a large percentage of the 2016 squad. Schalk Burger and Vincent Koch have joined Saracens, while Nic Groom and Jaco Taute have also headed for Europe, and after splitting with the Bulls in 2016, those two fixtures this season will have a large bearing on the outcome of the conference.

The young core to their forward pack which includes the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Pieter- Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi and Nizaam Caar is among the most athletic in the competition and on the fast track at Newlands they are capable of blowing the opposition away. That has certainly happened during pre-season, with a 40-point win over the Cheetahs followed by a 57-40 victory over the Lions, however the second win came at a cost with Leolin Zas and Juan de Jongh picking up long-term leg injuries.

Huw Jones returns after the Six Nations (image source: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Both scrum-halves who played the majority of the minutes last season in Groom and Louis Schreuder are now elsewhere, leaving first choice fly-half Robert du Preez to form a new halfback partnership. Outside of du Preez, Damian de Allende will want a bounce back season, and once Huw Jones returns from Six Nations duty he should get a shot at the 13 jersey following the injury to de Jongh.

Out wide, Johnny Kotze and Kobus van Wyk were used fleetingly last season yet have defected to other South African franchises, giving Dillyn Leyds and recent signing Bjorn Basson the opportunity to impress early on in Zas’ absence, while Sevens supremo Seabelo Senatla could see action earlier than expected.

Prediction: Will need repeat of the ten wins from 2016 if they are to make the playoffs, with the Bulls fixtures likely to dictate the success of their season

Pollard return brings Bulls much-needed direction and star-power

After falling short last season, the Bulls will be reinvigorated going into the 2017 season with a couple of returning and new faces ready to help their cause. The Pretoria outfit achieved nine wins despite being without Handre Pollard for the entire season, and his return alongside the signing of lock forward Lood de Jager has the potential to make them the team to beat in South Africa.

Handre Pollard is back to help out the Bulls in 2017 (image source: Gallo Images / Getty Images)

The backline is full of firepower with wingers Travis Ismaiel and Jamba Ulengo ready to kick on following impressive 2016 campaigns, while Jesse Kriel should flourish with Pollard back to dictate things from fly-half.

Their home advantage at Loftus Versfeld will always account for some victories, and if the hard-running centre partnership of Burger Odendaal and Dries Swanopoel can get them over the gain line they’ll be a tough nut to crack. One position they lack star-power is in the back row outside of the Ulster-bound Arno Botha, yet the lock position is now fully stocked with de Jager joining RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins, and one of them could potentially fill in on the flank.

Prediction: Pollard’s return should see them closer to the Stormers, and if they can win at Newlands a conference title should be theirs.

Cheetahs need solid season to maintain 2016 improvements

Despite only registering four wins in 2016, the Cheetahs were no longer whipping-boys, and the team from the Free State could be primed for a big season this time around. Four losing bonus points and an overall points difference of -48 tells the story of a team that came close on a number of occasions, and if they can produce solid performances for the entire 80 minutes they could surprise a few in 2017.

The big loss of Lood de Jager will be tough to overcome, but apart from that none of the outgoings during the off-season were regular starters. The management team will have to find a new second-row partner for Francois Uys, but apart from that it looks like more of the same in 2017.

Flankers Oupa Mohoje and Uzair Casseim are now fully-fledged Springboks after standout seasons last time out, and with exciting number eight prospect Junior Pokomela heading over from the Kings they may have one of the most underappreciated back-row’s in the competition.

Sergeal Petersen will hope to dazzle for the Cheetahs once again (image source: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Much of what they do outside depends on the go-forward provided by influential skipper Francois Venter, and his injury in the early part of the season will be a distraction they could ill afford. The back three of Sergeal Petersen, Clayton Blommetjies and Rayno Benjamin will provide plenty of thrilling moments, and they may need to do just that if the forwards are going backwards more than often.

Prediction: Still behind the Stormers and Bulls but making waves and should accumulate more than the four win's of 2016.

Increase in preparation time should help Tiatia’s Sunwolves

A debut season which resulted in one single victory was less than SANZAR and the Japanese Rugby Union will have hoped for by the Sunwolves, yet it was no real surprise considering the hand they were dealt. This time around, a larger squad and a training camp which began in January should enable new head coach Filo Tiatia the chance to better their performances from last time out.

Andrew Duratalo, Tusi Pisi and top try-scorer Akihito Yamada all became household names last year yet will not be returning in 2017, but the Sunwolves have recruited well with Fumiaki Tanaka and Kotaro Matsushima joining from other Super Rugby sides which should help their cause.

Tanaka in particular was never going to get much game time at the Highlanders behind Aaron Smith and his introduction should help the speed of ball pick-up, with the centre partnership of Derek Carpenter and Harumichi Tatekawa which was forged last year set to continue in this campaign.

Ataata Moeakiola in action during the under-20 world championships (image source: Matthew Lewis / Getty Images)

A star from the Under-20 World Championships last summer was Japanese winger Ataata Moeakiola, and the youngster has been given his opportunity to stake a claim for one of the wing spots provided by the departures of Yamada, Viliami Lolohea and Mifiposeti Paea.

Prediction: Will start slowly following large turnover of squad, yet could click during second half of the season thanks to offseason improvements.