Saracens defend Champions Cup crown with 28-17 victory over Clermont at Murrayfield

Saracens celebrate their second Champions Cup triumph (image source: David Rogers/Staff - Getty Images)

Saracens defended their Champions Cup crown following a 28-17 victory over perennial bridesmaids Clermont at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

The game was finally poised heading into the final ten minutes, before a try from Alex Goode wrapped up the title for Mark McCall's side in front of over 50,000 fans at Scotland's national stadium.

Ashton breaks try scoring record as Sarries make fast start

Playing from behind against Saracens is one of the toughest tasks facing a side in Europe, yet Clermont forced themselves to do just that after falling to a 12-0 deficit early on.

Chris Ashton dives over for the game's opening try (image source: David Rogers/Staff - Getty Images)

Clermont were fortunate to a try-saving tackle from Nick Abendanon that they weren't 5-0 down in the opening minute, yet just five minutes later they conceded the game's opening try to Chris Ashton.

Ashton latched onto a kick through from Goode to score his 38th try in European club rugby, breaking Vincent Clerc's record in the progress.

Saracens capitalised further on their fast start ten minutes later, when George Kruis crashed over from five yards out to extend their lead to 12 points, leaving their French opponents with plenty of work to get back into the game.

Abendanon crosses for sensational try as Clermont fight back

After downing Leinster in their semi-final, Clermont were full of confidence heading to Edinburgh, and they gave their raucous fans something to cheer just before the break when Remi Lamerat crossed to cut the deficit to five.

The French outfit were determined not to let final defeats of yesteryear hamper them, and after terrific build-up play from two of their standout players Peceli Yato and Fritz Lee, former Bath-winger Nick Abendanon was freed down the left flank for one of the tries of the season.

Abendanon's try pulled Clermont within one point just after the hour mark, setting up a mouthwatering 20 minutes.

Goode breaks Clermont hearts as Saracens back-up 2016 triumph

Unfortunately for those fans who had travelled over from France, they were left to lick their wounds once again as Clermont had to make do with the runners-up spot.

A sustained period of pressure close to their line eventually see Goode spot a hole in the defence which he scooted through to score, with Owen Farrell's conversion putting the result beyond doubt.

This young group of Saracens players are now building a dynasty having picked up a number of trophies over the past few seasons, and their attention turns back to Premiership matters next weekend when they meet Exeter in the semi-final at Sandy Park.