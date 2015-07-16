Ryback Out For WWE Battleground

Ryback has suffered an Severe Staph infection in his right knee, this past week and is ruled out of this weekend WWE Battleground. Where he was scheduled to be defending his Intercontinental Championship vs. Big Show and The Miz. Ryback won the championship at Elimination Chamber in an Elimination Chamber match. After the current champion Daniel Bryan vacated the championship due to injury.

Ryback debuted in the WWE during the 1st season of NXT, he then debuted in the WWE as a member of the stable the Nexus. At the time his ring name was Skip Sheffield, during his time in the company he has been giving a lot of pushes. In 2010 he headlined six WWE Pay Per Views, four of them for the WWE Championship. He was in his first title reign as Intercontinental champion in the company.

Ryback knows how to connect with the crowd, they loves his catchphrase feed me more. This writer is not really a fan of him. He cannot really do a promo, his mic skills are not that good, and his wrestling is not that good either. This writer can’t get into the whole Ryback gimmick. The fans sure seem to love it as he is getting a lot of good reactions from the crowd.

The past three champions of this title Bad News Barret, Daniel Bryan, and now Ryback has all been injured during the title runs. It has been a curse for the past three champions; it is a sad story to say the least. Ryback was getting a push but now with this injury, he will be on the sidelines watching and waiting to come back.

WWE has a couple of options one of them could be vacant the title off of Ryback, which is the most likely option. Have a match at Summer Slam for the vacated title. If they do that there are a couple of people who would do good with this chance like The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Neville, and many more. Another person who could really do well as champion would be Cesaro, he has been on fire for the past few weeks. Putting on outstanding matches on Monday Night Raw. There are a lot of possibilities that the company can go towards with this injury to the champion.