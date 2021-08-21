Highlights WWE SummerSlam 2021: Brock Lesnar is back!

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!!
BROOOOCK LESNAAAAAR!!!
ROMAN REIGNS WINS!
1, 2 and NOO!!!! NOOO!!!! NOOOO!!!!
Roman Reigns gets back on his feet!
1, 2 And NOOOOOO!!
1, 2 And NOOOO!!
Cena tries to recover
Roman Reigns completely dominates the fight.
We star!
The Head Of The Table IS HERE!
Time for the main event!
Bobby smashes Goldberg
❌ THE REFEREE ENDS THE FIGHT! BOBBY LASHLEY WINS!
GOLDBERG IN TROUBLE!
Bobby Lashley takes control
Ring The Bell
GOLDBERG IS HERE!
The Almighty
The surprise was brought by Xavier Woods
The Miz and John Morrison appear
51,326 PEOPLE!
ROLLINS SURRENDERS! EDGE WON!
MOMENTS OF TENSION!
1, 2 AND NOOOOO! ROLLINS SAYS NO!
1, 2 AND NOOO!
1, 2 AND NO! EDGE SAYS NO!
EDGE COME BACK!
1, 2 and NO! ROLLINS CANNOT WIN!
Rollins goes on to dominate
Ring The Bell
¡ON THIS DAY!
BURN IT DOOOOWN!
The Queen... Again!
CHARLOTTE! CHARLOTTE WINS!
1, 2 AND NOOOO!
Charlotte Flair shines
Rhea Ripley dominates!
Nikki ASH tries
Ring the bell!
🔊 WOOOOOO
THIS IS MY BRUTALITY! 🎵
RAW Women's Championship match NOW!
CLAYMORE AND MCINTYRE WINS!
Alternate domain
Ring the bell!
Drew McIntyre is back!
THE MAHARAJA!
🏆 AND NEEEEW!
BECKY LYNCH IS THE NEW CHAMPION!
IT'S OFFICIAL!
GOOD BYE CARMELLA!
BECKY LYYYYYYYNCH!!!!!!!
MELLA IS MONEY!
Bianca Belair appears
And now... A great fight!
👑 KING NAKAMURA!
AND STIIILL!!!
1, 2 and The Uso's Retains!
1, 2 and NOOOOO! USO'S CAN'T WIN!
Relief at last!
The Uso's dominates
Three Amigos!
Ring the bell!
UUU-SOOOS!
BOOYAKA BOYAKAAA!
🏆 AND NEEEEEW!
DAMIAN PRIEST! DAMIAN PRIEST! WE HAVE A NEW UNITED STATES CHAMPION!
1, 2 and NOOO! SHEAMUS CAN'T WIN EITHER!
1, 2 and NOO! PRIEST CAN'T WIN!
1, 2 and PRIEST IS BACK!
1, 2... NOOO
Damian Priest attempts a comeback
Sheamus revives!
Damian Priest surprises at the start
Ring The Bell!
United States Championship match!
Doudrop has had enough!
ALEXA BLISS WINS!
🤦🏾♂️ Oh, no, Eva Marie...
Ring the bell!
Alexa Bliss!
EVALUTION!
🏆 AND NEEEEW!
BROOOOOOO...
RKBRO WINS!!!
RKBro regains control of the fight!
AJ Styles comes to Omos!
RKBro is planted!
The first fight of the night begins
Phenomenal One! 🎵
Randy Orton is coming!
BROOOOOO
WWE SUMMERSLAM STARTS!
Kick - Off
We start!
Tune in here WWE Summerslam Live Results
How to watch WWE Summerslam Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it, your option is: WWE Network.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is WWE SummerSlam 2021?
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. in Star Action
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. in Star Action
Brazil: 20:00 hrs.
Chile: 19:00 hrs. at Star Action
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. in Star Action
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. on Star Action
Spain: 1:00 hrs. (August 22)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. on Star Action
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. in Star Action
Peru: 18:00 hrs. on Star Action
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. in Star Action
Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg: The clash of the giants!
Can Nikki ASH survive Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair?
RAW Women's Champion Nikki ASH has an extremely difficult task when she faces the two most recent former champions, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, who have had a rivalry "hunted" between them for several weeks. Her bravery has gotten her to this point, but she does not come in as a favorite to win and hopes to beat all odds.
Edge vs Seth Rollins: A Dream Match!
Sasha Banks wants her championship back
After her return three weeks ago, Sasha Banks had a clear goal: to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship! Showing herself as a possible ally of the champion Bianca Belair, was a strategy to end up attacking her treacherously and let her know her plans. Undoubtedly, Summerslam is the best possible scenario to execute the rematch clause, remembering that 'The Boss' did not appear since Wrestlemania, when she lost the belt to the reigning champion.
Roman Reigns vs John Cena: The duel awaited by all!
Matches
- Thriple Threat Match - RAW Women's Championship: Nikki ASH (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley.
- Singles Match - WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (champion) vs. John Cena.
- Singles Match - WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (champion) with MPV vs. Goldberg.
- Tag Team Match - SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio).
- Singles Match - SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Sasha Banks.
- Singles Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins.
- Singles Match - United States Championship: Sheamus (champion) vs. Damian Priest.
- Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
- Singles Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie (with Doudrop)
- Tag Team Match - RAW Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Omos (champions) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle).
Place of the event
Welcome!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.