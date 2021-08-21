Highlights WWE SummerSlam 2021: Brock Lesnar is back!
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:12 AM3 days ago

Thanks!!

With the face-off between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, we end our coverage of WWE SummerSlam. Thank you for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.
12:08 AM3 days ago

BROOOOCK LESNAAAAAR!!!

THE BEAST! THE BEAST IS HERE! IT'S BROCK LESNAR! We were all expecting it against Bobby Lashley, but IT'S AGAINST ROMAN REIGNS!
12:06 AM3 days ago

ROMAN REIGNS WINS!

Double Superman Punch and then a Spear by Roman Reigns to Cena and he retains the WWE Championship.
12:03 AM3 days ago

1, 2 and NOO!!!! NOOO!!!! NOOOO!!!!

Super Attitude Adjustmen by John Cena on Reigns from the third rope and the Champion is reluctant to leave the throne.
12:02 AM3 days ago

Roman Reigns gets back on his feet!

The champion does not give up and seeks all means to defeat John Cena.
12:00 AM3 days ago

1, 2 And NOOOOOO!!

John Cena applies the Attitude Adjustment to Roman Reigns on the broadcast table, brought him into the ring and the count went to 2.
11:57 PM3 days ago

1, 2 And NOOOO!!

Attitude Adjustment by John Centa and Roman Reigns reverses the count at 2 and a half.
11:55 PM3 days ago

Cena tries to recover

It's several failed attempts by Cena trying to recover, but Roman Reigns won't let him.
11:51 PM3 days ago

Roman Reigns completely dominates the fight.

Several minutes have already elapsed and John Cena is still taking punishment from the Champion.
11:43 PM3 days ago

We star!

What we've come for! Roman Reigns exposes his Universal Championship and his stay in WWE.
11:37 PM3 days ago

The Head Of The Table IS HERE!

The Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, appears!
11:35 PM3 days ago

Time for the main event!

JOHN CENA APPEARS! The most anticipated match of the night is coming. The Cenation leader returns to fight after a couple of years.
11:28 PM3 days ago

Bobby smashes Goldberg

With a chair, the WWE Champion smashes Goldberg's leg. Moments later, the challenger's son entered and Bobby Lashley applied The Hurt Lock.
11:24 PM3 days ago

❌ THE REFEREE ENDS THE FIGHT! BOBBY LASHLEY WINS!

Goldberg could no longer stand the pain in his knee and the referee decided to stop the fight.
11:21 PM3 days ago

GOLDBERG IN TROUBLE!

MVP hits one of Goldberg's legs at the referee's distraction and Bobby Lashley takes advantage of the situation.
11:19 PM3 days ago

Bobby Lashley takes control

Goldberg started off dominating, but the almighty quickly took control of the fight.
11:16 PM3 days ago

Ring The Bell

The fight begins... How long will it last? Who will connect the first spear?
11:12 PM3 days ago

GOLDBERG IS HERE!

Hall of Fame inductee GOLDBERG now makes his entrance!
11:11 PM3 days ago

The Almighty

The WWE Champion appears! BOBBY LASHLEY!
11:03 PM3 days ago

The surprise was brought by Xavier Woods

The New Day member embarrasses Miz and Morrison.
11:01 PM3 days ago

The Miz and John Morrison appear

Surprise? That's what they say they have the former champions as a couple.
10:57 PM3 days ago

51,326 PEOPLE!

Brutal turnout from the WWE Universe! Pack Allegiant Stadium!
10:55 PM3 days ago

ROLLINS SURRENDERS! EDGE WON!

HUGE WIN FOR EDGE! He reversed the Curb Stomp and managed to make Seth Rollins submit. accounts settled?
10:53 PM3 days ago

MOMENTS OF TENSION!

Edge looks for the submission, Rollins tries everything he can, TREMENDOUS!
10:50 PM3 days ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOO! ROLLINS SAYS NO!

Tremendous spear from Edge and Seth Rollins reverses the count at 2 and a half.
10:49 PM3 days ago

1, 2 AND NOOO!

He smashes faces, throws Rollins out of the ring and no! Rollins doesn't accept defeat.
10:45 PM3 days ago

1, 2 AND NO! EDGE SAYS NO!

Falcon Arrow by Rollins, but Edge shakes on the 2 count.
10:44 PM3 days ago

EDGE COME BACK!

Edge applies a big spinning desnucadora from the third rope and causes great damage to Rollins.
10:42 PM3 days ago

1, 2 and NO! ROLLINS CANNOT WIN!

Frog Splash by Messiah, but Edge shakes it off when the count was at 2 and a half.
10:38 PM3 days ago

Rollins goes on to dominate

Now the confused one is Edge. Seth Rollins calmly attacks, confident.
10:34 PM3 days ago

Ring The Bell

The match begins with Edge dominating Seth Rollins. He looks very unfocused 'The Messiah'.
10:32 PM3 days ago

¡ON THIS DAY!

On this day 'METALINGUS' IS LISTENING! THE RATED-R SUPERSTAR R IS COMING! THE MAXIMUM OPPORTUNIST! EDGE!
10:26 PM3 days ago

BURN IT DOOOOWN!

Seth Rollins appears! The Messiah' is here.
10:23 PM3 days ago

The Queen... Again!

10:20 PM3 days ago

CHARLOTTE! CHARLOTTE WINS!

The Queen avoids an attack from Nikki ASH and applies the figure 8 to make her surrender. WE HAVE A NEW FEMALE CHAMPION ON RAW!
10:17 PM3 days ago

1, 2 AND NOOOO!

Nikki ASH's big disguise on Charlotte Flair, but Rhea Ripley stops the count when it was at 2.
10:15 PM3 days ago

Charlotte Flair shines

The queen turns a disadvantageous attack into a double DDT.
10:12 PM3 days ago

Rhea Ripley dominates!

Good attack with 'double effect' by Rhea Ripley on Charlotte and Nikki... Now she goes on to dominate.
10:10 PM3 days ago

Nikki ASH tries

The champion is at a disadvantage apparently, but she's not afraid of the challengers at all.
10:06 PM3 days ago

Ring the bell!

The fight begins and Charlotte Flair undoubtedly wants to settle the score with Rhea Ripley first.
10:02 PM3 days ago

🔊 WOOOOOO

Enter THE QUEEN! Charlotte Flair looks to regain the title.
10:00 PM3 days ago

THIS IS MY BRUTALITY! 🎵

Rhea Ripley appears! One of the former champions looking to regain the title.
9:58 PM3 days ago

RAW Women's Championship match NOW!

The Champion Nikki ASH approaches the ring to put her title on the line against Charlote and Rhea Ripley.
9:54 PM3 days ago

CLAYMORE AND MCINTYRE WINS!

Victory for Drew McIntyre after a Claymmore. The bout was short-lived.
9:50 PM3 days ago

Alternate domain

McIntyre started dominating, but Jinder Mahal took control of the fight after applying a Superkick.
9:49 PM3 days ago

Ring the bell!

All set in the ring... Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal face each other.
9:47 PM3 days ago

Drew McIntyre is back!

The Scotsman appears!
9:45 PM3 days ago

THE MAHARAJA!

Enter Jinder Mahal! The duel between the former 3MB members is coming.
9:40 PM3 days ago

🏆 AND NEEEEW!

9:36 PM3 days ago

BECKY LYNCH IS THE NEW CHAMPION!

UNBELIEVABLE! Becky Lynch wins quickly... WE HAVE A NEW SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!
9:35 PM3 days ago

IT'S OFFICIAL!

WE HAVE BECKY LYNCH VS BIANCA BELAIR!
9:33 PM3 days ago

GOOD BYE CARMELLA!

Becky Lynch gets rid of Carmella and.... DO WE HAVE A MATCH? THE WWE UNIVERSE IS ASKING FOR IT! MAN VS. BIANCA BELAIR!
9:30 PM3 days ago

BECKY LYYYYYYYNCH!!!!!!!

THE MAAAAAAAAAN! BECKY LYCNH IS BACK ON WWE!!!!
9:28 PM3 days ago

MELLA IS MONEY!

Carmella? who can tell us what is going on?
9:26 PM3 days ago

Bianca Belair appears

The SmackDown Women's Champion is here to defend her throne.
9:22 PM3 days ago

And now... A great fight!

What is guaranteed to be a great match is coming up... Bianca Belair defends the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks! WRESTLEMANIA REMATCH!
9:19 PM3 days ago

👑 KING NAKAMURA!

The new Intercontinental Champion is here!
9:17 PM3 days ago

AND STIIILL!!!

9:15 PM3 days ago

1, 2 and The Uso's Retains!

Rey Mysterio tried to get back into the match, applied the 619, but as he attempted the Frog Splash, Jimmy Uso got his knees on him.... Both brothers applied the superkick on Rey and culminated with the Uso Splash to retain.
9:13 PM3 days ago

1, 2 and NOOOOO! USO'S CAN'T WIN!

Great Super Kick by Jey Uso on Rey Mysterio and then an Uso Splash, but Rey misses.
9:10 PM3 days ago

Relief at last!

Rey Mysterio and Jimmy Uso enter the ring! Dominik finally manages to recover.
9:08 PM3 days ago

The Uso's dominates

Dominik gets beaten up by the champions and fails to give the baton to Rey Mysterio.
9:06 PM3 days ago

Three Amigos!

Dominik pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero... VIVA LA RAZA!
9:04 PM3 days ago

Ring the bell!

The fight between Mysterio and Uso gets underway!
9:03 PM3 days ago

UUU-SOOOS!

Jimmy and Jey Uso appear! The SmackDown tag team champions put their titles on the line.
9:01 PM3 days ago

BOOYAKA BOYAKAAA!

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik appear.
9:00 PM3 days ago

🏆 AND NEEEEEW!

8:57 PM3 days ago

DAMIAN PRIEST! DAMIAN PRIEST! WE HAVE A NEW UNITED STATES CHAMPION!

BORICUAAAAAA! LATIN BLOOD! DAMIAN PRIEST IS THE NEW UNITED STATES CHAMPION! The Boricua applied The Reckoning on Sheamus and applied the three count on the 'Celtic Warrior'.
8:53 PM3 days ago

1, 2 and NOOO! SHEAMUS CAN'T WIN EITHER!

Damian Priest attempted an aerial attack and RECEIVES A BROUGHE KICK! But the count reached 2 and a half!
8:52 PM3 days ago

1, 2 and NOO! PRIEST CAN'T WIN!

Priest stopped a Sheamus attack, tries a claw and the count gets to 2 and a half.
8:51 PM3 days ago

1, 2 and PRIEST IS BACK!

Sheamus punishes priest with an Alabama Slam, but fails to finish the match.
8:49 PM3 days ago

1, 2... NOOO

Good spinning kick by Priest, but the count goes to two and a half.
8:48 PM3 days ago

Damian Priest attempts a comeback

Sheamus looked confident and lost his concentration in front of a Priest, who surprised with a Tornado DDT.
8:44 PM3 days ago

Sheamus revives!

The champion stops Priest's attacks outside the ring and slams him into one of the posts to take control of the fight.
8:43 PM3 days ago

Damian Priest surprises at the start

The challenger is very dominant at the beginning of the fight.
8:40 PM3 days ago

Ring The Bell!

The fight begins!
8:39 PM3 days ago

United States Championship match!

Aparecen Damian Priest y Sheamus para llevar a cabo la tercera lucha de la noche... ¿Cambiará de manos el título de los Estados Unidos?
8:34 PM3 days ago

Doudrop has had enough!

Doudrop taunts Eva Marie after the fight and abandons her.... D-EVA-Luation!
8:32 PM3 days ago

ALEXA BLISS WINS!

It all backfired on Eva Marie. Alexa Bliss wins by a three count after a DDT.
8:30 PM3 days ago

🤦🏾‍♂️ Oh, no, Eva Marie...

Eva Marie dares to mess with Lilly and slaps her.... What did you do?
8:28 PM3 days ago

Ring the bell!

Second fight in progress.
8:27 PM3 days ago

Alexa Bliss!

Alexa Bliss appears on the scene! It couldn't be any other way than with Lilly accompanying her.
8:25 PM3 days ago

EVALUTION!

Eva Marie appears with Doudrop! The match with Alexa Bliss is coming up.
8:24 PM3 days ago

🏆 AND NEEEEW!

8:20 PM3 days ago

RKBRO WINS!!!

Just as it was getting all uphill for RKBro, Riddle dumped Omos out of the ring and Randy Orton applies his RKO on AJ Styles.... 3 COUNT AND THERE ARE NEW CHAMPIONS!
8:17 PM3 days ago

RKBro regains control of the fight!

Riddle reacted with knees on Omos and AJ Styles and Randy Orton gets the relay!
8:15 PM3 days ago

AJ Styles comes to Omos!

Enter the GIANT! And he easily overpowers Riddle to leave it to AJ Styles.
8:13 PM3 days ago

RKBro is planted!

Randy Orton dominates AJ Styles and then performs a combination with Riddle.
8:12 PM3 days ago

The first fight of the night begins

Randy Orton and AJ Styles kick off the action at WWE SummerSlam.
8:11 PM3 days ago

Phenomenal One! 🎵

RAW's tag-team champions appear... Omos and 'The Phenomenal' A! J! STYLES!
8:06 PM3 days ago

Randy Orton is coming!

The Legend Killer appears... RKBro is here!
8:01 PM3 days ago

BROOOOOO

RIDDLE APPEARS! The first match will be for the RAW Tag Team Championships.
7:56 PM3 days ago

WWE SUMMERSLAM STARTS!

NOW YES! We officially kick off the big event of the summer, WE BEGIN WWE SUMMERSLAM!
7:51 PM3 days ago

Kick - Off

Before officially kicking off the event, Big E has defeated Baron Corbin in a singles match. Recall that last week, Corbin stole the Money In The Bank briefcase from the former New Day member.
7:46 PM3 days ago

We start!

We're ready to bring you the action from WWE SummerSlam 2021!
7:41 PM3 days ago

Tune in here WWE Summerslam Live Results

In a few moments we will share with you the information of the WWE SummerSlam live event, as well as the latest information from the Allegiant Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:36 PM3 days ago

How to watch WWE Summerslam Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch WWE Summerslam live on TV, your choice is: Star Action

If you want to watch directly stream it, your option is: WWE Network.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:31 PM3 days ago

What time is WWE SummerSlam 2021?

This is the start time for WWE SummerSlam on August 21 2021 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hrs. in Star Action
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. in Star Action
Brazil: 20:00 hrs.
Chile: 19:00 hrs. at Star Action
Colombia: 18:00 hrs.  in Star Action
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. on Star Action
Spain: 1:00 hrs. (August 22)  
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. on Star Action
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. in Star Action
Peru: 18:00 hrs. on Star Action
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. in Star Action

7:26 PM3 days ago

Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg: The clash of the giants!

One of the most attractive bouts of the night is the one that will put the WWE Championship at stake. Bobby Lashley has destroyed every opponent who has crossed him in the orbit of his title and Goldberg will have a difficult task if he does not want to "be next". Regardless of this, many doubts arise, as an example, the duration, and most importantly, the one that has been speculated with a possible return of Brock Lesnar to WWE? Will it happen?
7:21 PM3 days ago

Can Nikki ASH survive Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair?

RAW Women's Champion Nikki ASH has an extremely difficult task when she faces the two most recent former champions, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, who have had a rivalry "hunted" between them for several weeks. Her bravery has gotten her to this point, but she does not come in as a favorite to win and hopes to beat all odds.

7:16 PM3 days ago

Edge vs Seth Rollins: A Dream Match!

Since Edge made his return to the ring, a myriad of possible fights have crossed the minds of fans, including the one that is now being referred to. And is that the quality of Seth Rollins in the ring is an attraction for any wrestler in the quest to give show, so this Summerslam will witness to meet one of the many dream matches that people want to see ... A rivalry that began at Money In The Bank, when the 'Messiah' cost the 'Category R Superstar' the Universal championship match to Roman Reigns. The more aggressive side of each wrestler will be exposed in this great match.
7:11 PM3 days ago

Sasha Banks wants her championship back

After her return three weeks ago, Sasha Banks had a clear goal: to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship! Showing herself as a possible ally of the champion Bianca Belair, was a strategy to end up attacking her treacherously and let her know her plans. Undoubtedly, Summerslam is the best possible scenario to execute the rematch clause, remembering that 'The Boss' did not appear since Wrestlemania, when she lost the belt to the reigning champion.

7:06 PM3 days ago

Roman Reigns vs John Cena: The duel awaited by all!

After culminating his rivalry with Edge by defeating him at Money In The Bank, Roman Reigns remained as the top face of the brand on SmackDown. However, to everyone's surprise, John Cena made his return to the company after a couple of years away and did not hesitate to challenge the current WWE Universal Champion, who rejected the proposal and decided to give a chance to Finn Bálor, who when he was about to sign the contract, was attacked by Baron Corbin, who wanted to take his place, but it was Cena himself who would take advantage of the situation and sign, making this fight official. In the recent episode of the blue brand, Reigns assured that if he loses, he is leaving WWE.
7:01 PM3 days ago

Matches

  • Thriple Threat Match - RAW Women's Championship: Nikki ASH (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley.
  • Singles Match - WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (champion) vs. John Cena.
  • Singles Match - WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (champion) with MPV vs. Goldberg.
  • Tag Team Match - SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio).
  • Singles Match - SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Sasha Banks.
  • Singles Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins.
  • Singles Match - United States Championship: Sheamus (champion) vs. Damian Priest.
  • Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
  • Singles Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie (with Doudrop)
  • Tag Team Match - RAW Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Omos (champions) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle).
6:56 PM3 days ago

Place of the event

WWE Summerslam will be held at Allegiant Stadium, located in the city of Paradise, Nevada, United States. It has capacity for 65,000 people.
6:51 PM3 days ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone! Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the WWE Pay-Per View event: Summerslam 2021!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo