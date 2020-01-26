2020 WWE Royal Rumble: LIVE Stream Online, Updates, Start Time How to Watch and Card

ADVERTISEMENT
Confirmed entrants for the Women's Royal Rumble match
- Charlotte Flair
- Natalya
- Alexa Bliss
- Nikki Cross
- Sarah Logan
- Carmella
- Dana Brooke
What to expect for the Women's Royal Rumble match?
Few entrants have been announced for this bout. We can expect superstars from Raw, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK joining the match.
Among the possible surprise entrants to the match are Lita, Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm.
How to watch 2020 Royal Rumble Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the Royal Rumble: WWE Network's $9.99 monthly suscription.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Confirmed entrants for the Men's Royal Rumble match
- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar
- Roman Reigns
- King Corbin
- Dolph Ziggler
- Erick Rowan
- AJ Styles
- Randy Orton
- Elias
- Rey Mysterio
- Ricochet
- Drew McIntyre
- Otis
- Tucker
- Rusev
- Bobby Lashley
- Aleister Black
- Buddy Murphy
- R-Truth
What to expect for the Men's Royal Rumble match?
The WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, announced himself as the #1 entrant of the match. This will be the first time that the current titleholder comes in first without the belt being on the line.
Possible suprise entries into the match include WWE Hall of Famer Edge and former US Champion Montel Vontavious Porter.
Royal Rumble matches!
We'll have a men's and a women's Royal Rumble match this evening.
The winner of each match earns the right to challenge a world champion at Wrestlemania.
As always, superstars enter the ring at fixed time intervals and are eliminated when they're thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the ground.
Two non-title matches scheduled for tonight
Shorty G and Sheamus will face each other in a singles match, while Roman Reigns will go head-to-head with King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
The event will feature four championship matches:
- Becky Lynch vs Asuka for the Raw Women's Title.
- Bayley vs Lacey Evans for the Smackdown Women's Title.
- Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo for the US Title.
- "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Title.
The 2020 Royal Rumble will be held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The first match is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm ET.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Royal Rumble!
My name is Juan Pablo Roriguez and I’ll be your host for this event. We will provide you with the latest news and updates as they happen live here on VAVEL.