Chris Jericho Rips Into Shinsuke Nakamura On Twitter

Chris Jericho recently turned heel and has been taking his new character to Twitter. Earlier this week, Jericho took aim at WWE’s newest signee, former New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, who makes his debut at NXT Takeover Dallas a week from Friday.

WWE Heading To Japan Again

It has been noted that this Twitter spat was done to lay the seeds for a future match between Jericho and Nakamura. This was done due to the fact WWE officials are looking to schedule the match for the companies return to Japan in July.

The two shows in July are set to be in Tokyo, and of course there’s no word at this time on whether either show will air live on the WWE Network like 2015’s “Beast in the East” special did in July of last year. This was a huge show in which Finn Bálor won the NXT Championship. Everybody knows the history that Finn Bálor has in Japan, so could lightning strike twice for wrestlers who have connections with Japan?

WWE Onto A Potential Gold Mine

A Jericho-Nakamura feud would be one of the more easy selling matches as both of these competitors are hugely respected in Japan. Even though he is now considered a part-time talent, Jericho is still considered to be a legend around the world and of course Jericho spent the early part of his career in Japan.

As aformentioned, the WWE does not know whether or not the Japan shows will air on the WWE Network like the company did with “Beast in the East” last year. Yet surely the fact that it was a huge hit means that it will be aired on the WWE Network. In any case, two shows are currently scheduled to take place at Sumo Hall in Tokyo in July.

Here is their spat on Twitter:

Nakamura means nothing. He’s a minor league Jericho wannabe. https://t.co/zpuHBsBX3a — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 23, 2016

Watch yourself baka…you mean nothing in my world. https://t.co/ey6d0jDE1M — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 23, 2016





