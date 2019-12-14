UFC 245 Live Stream Results: Usman vs Covington, Holloway vs Volkanovski and Nunes vs Randamie

ADVERTISEMENT
Let's go to the last preliminaries fight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry
Eye on the hook
OHHHHHHHHH!
Picture perfect left hook from @IreneAldana_! #UFC245
📺 Watch LIVE on ESPN 2 NOW!
That's it my friends! Irene Aldana gives no chance, knocks the Brazilian with beautiful hook and put Ketlen to sleep
Ketlen absorbs kick under mexican
Brazilian Ketlen Vieira faces Mexican Irene Aldana
Wolverine! Omari Akhmedov gets the nod in a competitive MW bout!
Unanimity! All Judges Declare Omari Akhmedov Winner of Ian Heinisch Fight: 29-28, 29-28, 29-28
Heinisch leaves Akhmedov on the wall.American kicks the Russian, however, he does not sit and punches with the left
All set to start round three
End of round two
10-9 | Akhmedov
Akhmedov hooks left, and makes Heinisch dizzy
Heinisch has difficulty hitting the Russian
End of round
10-9
Wow! Akhmedov carries Heinisch and puts the American on the floor
Akhmedov takes two blows on Heinisch's face
The next duel will be by Ian Heinisch and Omari Akhmedov
Vibrating Immortal
1️⃣1️⃣th UFC knockout! Matt Brown continuing to write his legacy at #UFC245!
Matt Brown has already beaten Ben Saunders by TKO. The fight last 4m55s of the second round.
For his debut, Aldo confirmed the 61, 6 kg. If the people's champion triumphs, he will be the new challenger in the category.
Marlon Moraes, known as Magic, has won 10 fights by knockouts, six submissions and six judges decisions.
Marlon Moraes is first in the ranking.
The people's champion will face Marlon Moraes, also brazilian
Besides Amanda Nunes, José Aldo also fights, but in a new category: featherweight division
Amanda Nunes will defend the belt for the fifth time. For her, fighting Randamie brings back memories: Lioness beat the Iron Lady by TKO in 2013
Randamie has nine triumphs and three setbacks. The Dutch is unbeaten in five fights
Germaine de Randamie, 35, leads the rooster weight ranking. However, Amanda Nunes is second behind
Amanda Nunes arrives with 18 wins, 13 by knockout, three submission and two of the judges. The 31-year-old fighter suffered only four losses
Unbeaten since 2014, the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion, brazilian Amanda Nunes has put the belt in contention on the main card
Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 245
