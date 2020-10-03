Result and Highlights: Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana in UFC Fight Island 4
(Image: VAVEL)

Victory for "The Preacher's daughter"

By unanimous decision, Holly Holm takes the win at the UFC FIght Island 4 main event.

Holm vs Aldana

The Closing of the Battle

End of the fight

The fight is over! Holly Holm didn't tire of connecting punches to Irene Aldana but the Mexican and her big heart held out until the end.

5th round | 5:00

Start the last round!

End of the 4th round

The fourth round is over. Irene Aldana managed to make Holm bleed.

4th round | 5:00

Start the fourth round.

End of the third

The third round is over. Holm still dominates Aldana but the Mexican has managed to survive.

3rd round | 3:00

Holly Holm takes down Irene Aldana again.

3rd round | 5:00

Start the third round.

End of the 2nd round

The second round ends. Holm knocked Aldana down again but couldn't get the knockout.

2nd round | 5:00

Start the second round.

End of the 1st round

The first round is over.

1st round | 0:43

Holly Holm seeks to knock down Aldana at the end of the first round.

1st Round | 5:00

The main fight begins, Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana!

Holm in the house

Number 2 in the women's ranking Holly Holm walks to the Octagon.

Aldana ready

Under the music of "El Sinaloense" Irene Aldana leaves for the Octagon.

It's time!

Next is the main fight in the female bantamweight division. The American Holm vs. the Mexican Irene Aldana

Carlos Felipe wins

Carlos Felipe takes the victory by unanimous decision.

End of the fight

The fight is over! Both fighters will wait for the decision of the judges.

End of the 2nd round

The second round is over.

2nd round | 5:00

Start the second round

End of the 1st round

The first round is over,

1st round | 5:00

Start the co-star fight!

Co-main event

For starting the UFC Fight Island 4 co-star fight. Yorgan De Castro vs Carlos Felipe in the heavyweight division.

Victory for 'The Iron Lady'

This is how Randamie achieved his victory.

Germaine De Randamie wins

The fight is over! Julianna Pena fell into De Randamie's trap and "The Iron Lady" takes the victory.

End of the second round

Close Peña! Julianna came close to giving up De Randamie but the bell saved her.

2nd round | 5:00

Start the second round.

End of the 1st round

End of the firs round.

1st round | 5:00

Start the fight!

Fighters ready

Both fighters are already in the Octagon.

Next fight

The third main fight will be in the female bantamweight division. Germaine De Randamie vs Julianna Peña.

Victory for 'The Matrix'

That's how Kyler Phillips ended up with Cameron Else's undefeated.

Phillips wins

Victory for Phillips! Great kick by Kyler to bring down Cameron Else and subdue him.

2nd round | 5:00

Start the second round.

End of the first round

The bell saved Else! Great first round of Phillips that was close to victory.

1st round | 5:00

Start the fight!

Ready to fight

Both fighters are already inside the Octagon.

Phillips vs Else

Battle of speed in bantamweight. Kyler Phillips vs Cameron Else in the second main fight.

Todorovic wins

This is how Dusko Todorovic managed to keep his undefeated record.

2nd Round | 1:43

The referee stops the fight! Todorovic needs a round and a half to beat Townsed.

2nd Round | 5:00

The second round start.

End of the 1st round

The first round is over.

1st Round | 0:43

Todorovic seeks to connect the KO quickly.

1st Round | 2:00

Todorovic has been dominating this first round.

1st Round | 5:00

Start the fight!

First main fight

The first star fight will be in middleweight. Dequean Townsed vs. Dusko Todorovic

Start the main card!

Welcome to the maind card UFC Fight Island 4

The time has come for the main card! We are minutes away from the big fight between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana.

Condit wins

Carlos Condit wins by unanimous decision

End of the preliminarys

The last preliminary bout of the night will be in welterweight. Carlos Condit vs Court McGee

Split draw

The fight between Jourdain and Culibao is declared a split draw.

Main card is close

The penultimate preliminary fight will be in the featherweight category between Charles Jourdain and Josh Culibao

Mexican Support

Mariana 'La Barbie' Juarez's words of encouragement for Irene Aldana in her big fight tonight.

Nassourdine wins

Nassourdine wins by unanimous decision.

Williams vs Imavov

Jordan Williams and Nassourdine Imavov meet in the fourth preliminary bout of the night.

Lookboonmee wins

Loma Lookboonmee wins by unanimous decision

Next match

Loma Lookboonmee and Jinh Yu Frey will meet in the third preliminary match.

Victory for Kenney

Cassey Kenney won by unanimous decision after three rounds.

Next fight

Cassey Kenney and Heili Alateng will see their faces in the bantamweight.

Welcome to Fight Island

Luigi Vendramini takes a quick victory over Jessi Ayari after getting the K.O. in the first round.

UFC Fight Island 4 begins!

Luigi Vendramini and Jassin Ayari are already in the octagon to start the lightweight fight.

We're almost there!

To start UFC Fight Island 4. The first preliminary fight will be between Luigi Vendramini and Jessi Ayari.

Predictions Holm vs Aldana

In the predictions for the fight, Holm is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Aldana is a +105 underdog.

"The Preacher's daughter"

Former champion Holly Holm has a fierce high left kick. Some of her most notable victories in the UFC include those against Ronda Rousey and Bethe Correia. 

UFC LIVE: Don't move from here!

In a few moments we'll share with you details of the star fights at UFC Fight Night, plus the latest information from Fight Island. Don't miss out on the minute-by-minute, Holm vs Aldana live combat detail from VAVEL.

Main Card UFC Fight Night October 3rd

The rest of the main card completes it:

Yorgan De Castro vs Carlos Felipe
Germaine de Randamie vs Julianna Pena
Dequan Townsend vs Dusko Todorovic

Where and how to watch UFC live stream?

The fight will be broadcast on ESPN.

Holm vs Aldana fight can be tuned in to the live UFC Fight Pass streams.

If you want to watch the fight live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

UFC Fight Night October 3rd

In addition to the main card, the event will be preceded by 7 preliminary fights.

The Weighing Ceremony

During the weighing ceremony Holm gave a weight of 136 pounds as did Aldana.The fight will be in the female bantamweight division.

Irene Aldana performance

The Mexican fighter has a 12-5-0 record in UFC. She has obtained 45% of her wins by K.O., 27% by submission and 27% by unanimous decision.

Holly Holm performance

"The Preacher's daughter" has a record of 13-5-0. It has obtained 67% of its victories by K.O. and 33% by unanimous decision.

The Arena

The fight will take place on Fight Island, located in Saudi Arabia.

 

The start is scheduled for 10:30pm ET.

(Photo: UFC)
(Photo: UFC)

VAVEL Logo