Result and Highlights: Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana in UFC Fight Island 4

Victory for "The Preacher's daughter"
Holm vs Aldana
WOW, en fuego 🔥 @HollyHolm #UFCFightIsland4 #InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/L1UPgHgzUi— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 4, 2020
End of the fight
5th round | 5:00
End of the 4th round
4th round | 5:00
End of the third
3rd round | 3:00
3rd round | 5:00
End of the 2nd round
2nd round | 5:00
End of the 1st round
1st round | 0:43
1st Round | 5:00
Holm in the house
Aldana ready
It's time!
Carlos Felipe wins
End of the fight
End of the 2nd round
2nd round | 5:00
End of the 1st round
1st round | 5:00
Co-main event
Victory for 'The Iron Lady'
WOWWWW!!! De no creer! @IronLadyMMA duerme a Peña 💤 en round 3! #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/SNuBZirOz1— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 4, 2020
Germaine De Randamie wins
End of the second round
2nd round | 5:00
End of the 1st round
1st round | 5:00
Fighters ready
Next fight
Victory for 'The Matrix'
Finaliza! @kymatrix terminó sugrabajo y celebra en el octágono! 👏 #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/N4KA9FpFJ1— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 4, 2020
Phillips wins
2nd round | 5:00
End of the first round
1st round | 5:00
Ready to fight
Phillips vs Else
Todorovic wins
Lo detiene el árbitro! @DuskoSecutor deja a su rival fuera de combate en #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/Th0fugSUAL— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 4, 2020
2nd Round | 1:43
2nd Round | 5:00
End of the 1st round
1st Round | 0:43
1st Round | 2:00
1st Round | 5:00
First main fight
Start the main card!
Welcome to the maind card UFC Fight Island 4
Condit wins
End of the preliminarys
Split draw
Main card is close
Mexican Support
El éxito reconoce al éxito y @maryjuarezcute 🏆🥊 apoyando a @IreneAldana_ 🇲🇽 #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/DeVXxIDyyn— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 3, 2020
Nassourdine wins
Williams vs Imavov
Lookboonmee wins
Next match
Victory for Kenney
Next fight
Welcome to Fight Island
UFC Fight Island 4 begins!
We're almost there!
Predictions Holm vs Aldana
"The Preacher's daughter"
UFC LIVE: Don't move from here!
Main Card UFC Fight Night October 3rd
Yorgan De Castro vs Carlos Felipe
Germaine de Randamie vs Julianna Pena
Dequan Townsend vs Dusko Todorovic
Where and how to watch UFC live stream?
Holm vs Aldana fight can be tuned in to the live UFC Fight Pass streams.
If you want to watch the fight live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
UFC Fight Night October 3rd
The Weighing Ceremony
Irene Aldana performance
Holly Holm performance
The Arena
The start is scheduled for 10:30pm ET.