Summary and highlights of the Moto GP race in Qatar GP

Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense race with an exciting finish, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
Italian driver's joy with his team
END OF RACE: VICTORY FOR BASTIANINI, FOLLOWED BY BINDER AND POL ON THE PODIUM
Last lap
We will see if Pol can hold on to third place, he is suffering with his worn tires;
3 laps to go
The Italian rider has the race in his hands, while Pol will fight for his brother Aleix to get on the podium;
Lap 19
Aleix Espargaro leaves and overtaken by Bastianini and Binder, who lead the race
Lap 17
Aleix Espargaro overtakes Marc Márquez and we will see if he has the strength to get on the podium, while Pol suffers, because Bastianini is already there.
Lap 16
Aleix Esparagaro approaches Mar Márquez after a mistake, and loses seconds to Binder, so the podium is complicated
Italian driver overtakes Binder
Lap 14
Change in second position Bastianini overtakes South African, Binder
Lap 12
Bagnaia error and takes ahead of Jorge Martín, who started from pole
Binder on the lookout for Pol
Lap 11
Now the Portuguese rider, Oliveira, goes to the ground
Another fall
Aleíx Márquez also goes to the ground;
Lap 10
Aleíx Espargaro has done a fast lap and has beaten the circuit's pace;
16 laps to go
Italian rider crashes, Bezzecchi and Miller retires due to Ducati problems
Lap 7
Aleix and Mir fighting for sixth place;
Lap 6
Binder overtakes Mar Márquez and takes second place, while Pol starts to catch up with his pursuers.
Lap 5
10 riders are fighting for the race between Aleix Espargaro and Bagnaia there is very little difference;
Pol Espargaro leads in the first lap of the 2022 World Championship
Lap 2
Fast lap for the Italian driver, Bastianni, who came out in second place;
Lap 1
Quatararo overtakes Jorge Martín and the French rider is already in seventh place;
THE RACE BEGAN
22 laps ahead, the two slingshots take the lead, bad start for Jorge Martín
Warm-up lap begins
A few minutes before the start of the Moto GP World Championship, both warm up the wheels for the first start
All prepared
In a few minutes, the pre-race ceremony begins, where the Qatar anthem will be played shortly.
Jorge Lorenzo from motorcycles to microphones
The Spanish rider has gone from pilot to motorcycle racing commentator
Motorcycle 2
Exciting race in Moto 2, which ended with the Italian winner, Vietti, following the Italian
Motorcycle 3
In Moto 3, the Italian Migno won the first race, followed by the Spaniard Garcí and the Japanese Toba
Warp Up
The Warm Up was won by Italian rider Bastianni, who will finish second in the race, followed by Frenchman Zarco and Spaniard Aleix Espargaro;
Warp Up
The Warm Up was won by Italian rider Bastianni, followed by Frenchman Zarco and Spaniard Aleíx Espargaró
1 hour
In 1 hour the MOTO GP race starts, everything is ready, both the preview and the live race can be followed here
Where and how to watch the Moto GP race?
he match can be seen on television through the ESPN
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL
What time is the Moto GP race at the Qatar GP ?
This is the kick-off time of the race in several countries
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Data from Jorge Martín
The rider from Madrid has achieved five pole positions in 15 official sessions in Moto GP, this is his 26th pole position in his career;
Pariila's Race Ranking
1. Jorge Martín (1'53.011)
2. Enea Bastianini (+0.147)
3. Marc Márquez (+0.272)
4. Jack Miller
5. Aleix Espargaró
6. Pol Espargaró
7. Brad Binder
8. Joan Binder
9. Francesco Bagnaia
10. Alex Rins
11. Fabio Quartararo
12. Franco Morbidelli
13. Johann Zarco
14. Miguel Oliveira
15. Marco Bezzecchi
16. Takaaki Nakagami
17. Luca Marini
18. Álex Márquez
19. Maverick Viñales
20. Andrea Dovizioso
21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
22. Remy Gardner
23. Raúl Fernández
24. Darryn Binder
Statement by Mar Márquez, who will start in third position
Fabio Cuartararo
The world champion has suffered a lot to get into Q3 of the Moto GP qualifying, thanks to a good time he qualified alongside Binder. Finally in Q3, the French rider finished in eleventh position and from there will start the Yamaha rider, who wants to defend the crown;
Background
In 2021 the winner of the race was Maverick Viñales, in 2020 it was canceled due to the pandemic originated by COVID-19. In 2019 and in 2018 wonó the Italian Doviszioso, in 2017, Maverick Viñales, in 2016, Jorge Lorenzo, the 2015, Valentino Rossi, 2014, Mar Márquez, and in 2012 and 2013 again Jorge Lorenzo. In the last nine races have won only Spaniards or Italians;
Headquarters
The race will be held at the Losail International Circuit, which is located very close to the city of Doha. This circuit has 5830 meters, was built in 2004. It has a capacity for 3000 people and has 16 curves, six to the left and ten to the right. Motorcycle races have been held, Formula 1, the first in the last season where Lewis Hamilton achieved a lap time of 1.20:827. Superbike races have also been held at this venue;
Race Preview
The 2022 Moto GP World Championship begins, starting with the first race at the Qatar GP, where Fabio Quartararo will start defending his throne as world champion;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Qatar Grand Prix.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.