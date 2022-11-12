UFC LIVE: Adesanya vs Pereira Live Stream Info, Play by Play Results in UFC 281
Photo: Publicity/UFC

Watch Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail of Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira live updates of the fight and live commentary here on VAVEL
Blows!

Alex Pereira has a track record of 80% of the last hits being on the feet; and only 1% in the soil.
Schedules!

Main card - 00h

Preliminary card - 20h.

The Brazilians at UFC 281!

Name: Alex Pereira

Cartel: 6-1

Age: 35 years 

Born in: São Bernardo do Campo, SP

Height: 1.93 m 

Category: Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg) 

Ranking: 4° placed

Next Opponent: Israel Adesanya (Nigeria)

Name: Renato Carneiro

Cartel: 16-5-1

Age: 33 years old 

Born in: Brasilia, DF

Height: 1.80 m 

Category: Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg) 

Ranking: -

Next Opponent: Brad Riddell (Australia)

Name: Wellington Turman

Cartel: 18-5

Age: 26 years 

Born in: Curitiba, PR

Height: 1.83 m 

Category: Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg) 

Ranking: -

Next Opponent: Andre Petroski (United States).

Speak up, Alex Pereira!

''If he wanted this fight, he should have asked when I got to the UFC. He's being forced to fight because é champion and he cares a lot about his belt. It wasn't what he wanted, already; that when they said I would fight for the belt, his team was against it because I had just arrived and would have to fight a few more times. This proves that he lied that he wanted to fight me, and when I arrived, he went against it," said Poatan.

Adesanya knows I'm not like the other guys he's fought, I'm quite different. And I'm proving it. He doesn't want this fight and no one on his team does because I'm told he knows the risks. He é Good? He é champion? He's here for everything he did, but everyone knows my potential and my evolution.''

''He kept saying I would need four fights to face him. He wanted to fight me, but he just didn't. after four fights. Why? He wanted me to lose to say ‘thaté the guy they want me to fight?’. But it shows that he and his team are scared.''

MAIN CARD!

Average weight: Israel Adesanya x Alex Poatan – Belt fight

Straw weight: Carla Esparza x Weili Zhang – Fight for the belt

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier x Michael Chandler

Rooster weight: Frankie Edgar x Chris Gutierrez

Lightweight: Dan Hooker x Claudio Puelles

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Lightweight: Brad Riddell x Renato Moicano

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes x Ryan Spann

Flyweight: Molly McCann x Erin Blanchfield

Average weight: Andre Petroski x Wellington Turman

Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar x Matt Frevola

Straw weight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz x Silvana Gomez Juarez

Featherweight: Mike Trizano x Seung Woo Choi

Rooster weight: Julio Arce x Montel Jackson

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg x Nicolae Negumereanu.

UFC 281

Photo: Publicity/UFC
The game will be played at Madison Square Garden

The Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira game will be played at Madison Square Garden, with a capacity of 19,812 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo