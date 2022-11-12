UFC LIVE: Adesanya vs Pereira Live Stream Info, Play by Play Results in UFC 281

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Live Score Here
Blows!
Schedules!
Preliminary card - 20h.
The Brazilians at UFC 281!
Cartel: 6-1
Age: 35 years
Born in: São Bernardo do Campo, SP
Height: 1.93 m
Category: Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg)
Ranking: 4° placed
Next Opponent: Israel Adesanya (Nigeria)
Name: Renato Carneiro
Cartel: 16-5-1
Age: 33 years old
Born in: Brasilia, DF
Height: 1.80 m
Category: Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg)
Ranking: -
Next Opponent: Brad Riddell (Australia)
Name: Wellington Turman
Cartel: 18-5
Age: 26 years
Born in: Curitiba, PR
Height: 1.83 m
Category: Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg)
Ranking: -
Next Opponent: Andre Petroski (United States).
Speak up, Alex Pereira!
Adesanya knows I'm not like the other guys he's fought, I'm quite different. And I'm proving it. He doesn't want this fight and no one on his team does because I'm told he knows the risks. He é Good? He é champion? He's here for everything he did, but everyone knows my potential and my evolution.''
''He kept saying I would need four fights to face him. He wanted to fight me, but he just didn't. after four fights. Why? He wanted me to lose to say ‘thaté the guy they want me to fight?’. But it shows that he and his team are scared.''
MAIN CARD!
Straw weight: Carla Esparza x Weili Zhang – Fight for the belt
Lightweight: Dustin Poirier x Michael Chandler
Rooster weight: Frankie Edgar x Chris Gutierrez
Lightweight: Dan Hooker x Claudio Puelles
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes x Ryan Spann
Flyweight: Molly McCann x Erin Blanchfield
Average weight: Andre Petroski x Wellington Turman
Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar x Matt Frevola
Straw weight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz x Silvana Gomez Juarez
Featherweight: Mike Trizano x Seung Woo Choi
Rooster weight: Julio Arce x Montel Jackson
Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg x Nicolae Negumereanu.