Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Clemson Tigers Live Score Here
Speak up, Swinney!
“He embraced that and did a great job with it. He's excited about it. He's worked really hard to get to this point. You're here and you know you have a big challenge ahead of you. there's a lot more stuff that he had to manage, but I think he did a good job.”
“These guys had to be ready a little faster, so I think Cade, he had time to -- he still is. It's a work in progress, but he's had time to physically first of all put himself in a much better situation than when he came in here at about 179 pounds. … He's got a lot of game plans. He's had a lot of corrections. He's had many weeks of practice and some experience to go along with it, some good experiences, some bad ones to prepare him. I think all of those things made him well prepared for this opportunity”.
How does Clemson Tigers arrive?
"It’s been great. He's a great leader, a great quarterback, and a brother too," said Princeton Fant, redshirt senior tight end. "The level of trust is high. high, we all trust Joe. We trust the game plan with Joe. He will compete and give it all he's got."
"We built this, so we want to finish what we started," /football/roster/jabari-small/14987" rel="smarttag" rev="14987">Jabari Small .
"I'm just focused on winning this bowling game," added Fant.
"I was really, really happy for AG when he got that opportunity. I know he wanted to be head coach and he had a great opportunity, so it was all good on our side. When someone has the chance to make a dream come true, it's good. It's great to see him be able to pull it off,' commented Quarterbacks Coach Joey Halzle.,
"It’s been great. long time. Many of us were together at UCF. Many of us were together in Missouri too. We've been together a long time, and I think because of that, we've had a big shift to this new situation, where we're not fully staffed right now, but everyone is taking on different roles. that they didn’t have.''
"The Clemson Defense, What Do You Know? that they are an offensive defense style. -line. What do you know? a clearly well-trained defence. They plan well, plan well, and play really hard, so they present a really unique challenge."
"He has been extremely intentional in his preparation. It wasn't too big for him. He hasn’t changed who he is, but at the same time, he understands his new role of leading this team. He did a really good job of not having the moment too big for him. It's completely tied to what we're seeing, what we're expecting, and how we're going to attack it. I'm really excited to see you hit the field on Friday night."
" saw them only attacking other offenses. one of the things I really respect about what they do is; that they don't sit back and let the attack dictate what they want to do. They come after them and try to force the attacking hand to play how they want. It's actually been a unique challenge with all the different things they're going to be showing on the tape, and like I said, I'm excited to see what it looks like on Friday night."