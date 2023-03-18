UFC Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info and How to watch UFC 286

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Live Score Here
Cartel!
Speak up, Leon Edwards!
Speak up, Kamaru Usman!
"I will fight to dominate. That never changed. The only thing you really have to take into account, and I know you hear these excuses from him a lot, is That wasn't the first time that Edwards and I had fought. The first fight looked a lot like the second. So, if he wants to believe it was the altitude, it is. what is. He can believe it. Doesn't change for me. Altitude or no altitude, I know what I came to do. When trauma like this happens, most people are distraught. When are you? talking about ordinary people. Edwards and I both know that I am not ordinary. I am extraordinary. He will open the door for me, because I am the king. The funny thing about this is; I feel like he is. forgetting what happened for 24 minutes in the last fight. What do you know? What has he done in those two fights that leads him to believe he's the best? a better MMA fighter than me?", he declared.
Schedules!
main card
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Justin Gaethje x Rafael Fiziev
Welterweight (up to 150 pounds): Gunnar Nelson x Bryan Barberena
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Jennifer Maia x Casey O'Neill
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Marvin Vettori x Roman Dolidze
Preliminary Card
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Chris Duncan x Omar Morales
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Sam Patterson x Yanal Ashmouz
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Muhammad Mokaev x Jafel Filho
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Lerone Murphy x Gabriel Santos
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Christian Leroy Duncan x Dusko Todorovic
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Jake Hadley x Malcolm Gordon
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Joanne Wood x Luana Carolina
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Jai Herbert x Ludovit Klein
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Juliana Miller x Veronica Hardy