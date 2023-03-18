UFC Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info and How to watch UFC 286
Watch Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Cartel!

Leon Edwards has a record of 23 games, being 20-3-0, while Kamaru Usman has a record of 20-2-0.
Speak up, Leon Edwards!

“For him, the fight was going in his favor. What has he changed? The way he fought me last time is the way he fought me. the way he fights. I can't see him, in the space of five, six months, becoming a totally different fighter. I don't see that happening. A knockout affects everyone differently. Is he 35, 36 now? Coming off a KO and fighting the same guy who just knocked you out, let's see how he comes back and reacts. This will also be available. his first time fighting in the &#39;backyard&#39; from someone. &rsquo; the show in my city. I never lost in England. I use the crowd as energy. I don't see how he could make it to this point.   and defeat me”, evaluated Leon.
Speak up, Kamaru Usman!

"I will fight to dominate. That never changed. The only thing you really have to take into account, and I know you hear these excuses from him a lot, is That wasn't the first time that Edwards and I had fought. The first fight looked a lot like the second. So, if he wants to believe it was the altitude, it is. what is. He can believe it. Doesn't change for me. Altitude or no altitude, I know what I came to do. When trauma like this happens, most people are distraught.   When are you?   talking about ordinary people. Edwards and I both know that I am not ordinary. I am extraordinary. He will open the door for me, because I am the king. The funny thing about this is; I feel like he is. forgetting what happened for 24 minutes in the last fight. What do you know? What has he done in those two fights that leads him to believe he's the best? a better MMA fighter than me?", he declared.

Schedules!

main card

Welterweight Belt (up to 77.1 Kg): Leon Edwards x Kamaru Usman

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Justin Gaethje x Rafael Fiziev

Welterweight (up to 150 pounds): Gunnar Nelson x Bryan Barberena

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Jennifer Maia x Casey O'Neill

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Marvin Vettori x Roman Dolidze

Preliminary Card

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Jack Shore x Makwan Amirkhani

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Chris Duncan x Omar Morales

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Sam Patterson x Yanal Ashmouz

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Muhammad Mokaev x Jafel Filho

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Lerone Murphy x Gabriel Santos

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Christian Leroy Duncan x Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Jake Hadley x Malcolm Gordon

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Joanne Wood x Luana Carolina

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Jai Herbert x Ludovit Klein

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Juliana Miller x Veronica Hardy

UFC 286

The game will be played at The O2 Arena

The Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards game will be played at The O2 Arena, with a capacity of 19,5503 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
