UFC Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya LIVE Updates: Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 287

Watch Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya Live Score Here
Cartel
Speak up, Israel Adesanya!
“Don’t focus on the past and don’t focus on the future. There's no yesterday, no tomorrow. It's the now, so focus on the present. I'll give him a present. My absolute best will be shown in this fight”, declared the former UFC champion.
Speak, Alex Pereira!
"I wanted new challenges and that was the UFC. I wanted to be inside the organization, I got it and after I joined, I said, 'Now is the time! from here to the belt'. I have to be prepared for everything. If Adesanya comes with new things, different techniques, then I'm not in the comfort zone. It makes a big advantage for me," he declared,
I knew I would open the way for him by hand. At a certain point, I saw his characteristics and I said: ‘Alex, are you here? ‘Indian’ And he didn't even know what an Indian was. He returned home, asked his parents and found out that his grandparents were Indians. And he liked the idea. Within the indigenous culture, we have dances by Tupinamba warriors, who prepare you for a war. And we began to idealize the ‘strong hand’.
Schedules
MAIN CARD
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Gilbert Durinho (77.1 Kg) x Jorge Masvidal (77.5 Kg)
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Rob Font (61.2 Kg) vs Adrian Yanez (61.4 Kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Kevin Holland (77.3 Kg) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (77.5 Kg)
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Raul Rosas Jr. (61.2 kg) x Christian Rodriguez (62.3 kg) *
PRELIMINARY CARD
Combined weight (up to 72.5 Kg): Ignacio Bahamondes (72.3 Kg) x Trey Ogden (72.3 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (66.2 Kg) vs Steve Garcia (66 Kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Jaqueline Amorim (52.3 Kg) x Sam Hughes (52.6 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Chris Curtis (84.3 Kg) vs Kelvin Gastelum (83.9 Kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Michelle Waterson-Gomez (52.6 Kg) x Luana Pinheiro (52.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Gerald Meerschaert (84.1 Kg) vs. Joe Pyfer (84.1 Kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Karl Williams (109.3 Kg) vs Chase Sherman (113.1 Kg).