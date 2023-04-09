UFC Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya LIVE Updates: Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 287
Photo: Publicity/ UFC

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PMan hour ago

Watch Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 PMan hour ago

Cartel

Alex Pereira has eight fights on his record, with seven wins, while Israel Adesanya has 25 duels with 23 positive results. The Brazilian won 86% of his fights by knockout/technical knockout. The Nigerian won 68% of his fights in this regard. Neither won by submission. The African won 32% of the time by decision of the judges. Alex has 14% of trifund with these questions.
2:50 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Israel Adesanya!

“I am always learning and how do you learn? well said, are details. I carefully handled many details that I needed to adjust. I worked hard as I always do. There's always a mental preparation for every fight, because that's what it's all about. war.   it has to be strong, sharp and mentally armored”.

“Don’t focus on the past and don’t focus on the future. There's no yesterday, no tomorrow.   It's the now, so focus on the present. I'll give him a present. My absolute best will be shown in this fight”, declared the former UFC champion.

2:45 PMan hour ago

Speak, Alex Pereira!

"My message to Adesanya is: for him to be well prepared, because I will be. As soon as Adesanya entered the UFC, I kept an eye on it, because I already knew it. was interested in fighting MMA. That video they posted, of interviews that Adesanya did, motivated me a lot. I felt challenged and when I am challenged, nobody holds me back", he declared.

"I wanted new challenges and that was the UFC. I wanted to be inside the organization, I got it and after I joined, I said, 'Now is the time! from here to the belt'. I have to be prepared for everything. If Adesanya comes with new things, different techniques, then I'm not in the comfort zone. It makes a big advantage for me," he declared,

I knew I would open the way for him by hand. At a certain point, I saw his characteristics and I said: ‘Alex, are you here?   ‘Indian’ And he didn't even know what an Indian was. He returned home, asked his parents and found out that his grandparents were Indians. And he liked the idea. Within the indigenous culture, we have dances by Tupinamba warriors, who prepare you for a war. And we began to idealize the ‘strong hand’. 

2:40 PMan hour ago

Schedules

Photo: Publicity/ UFC
Photo: Publicity/ UFC
2:35 PM2 hours ago

MAIN CARD

Middleweight Belt (up to 83.9 Kg): Alex "Poatan" Pereira (83.9 Kg) x Israel Adesanya (83.6 Kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Gilbert Durinho (77.1 Kg) x Jorge Masvidal (77.5 Kg)

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Rob Font (61.2 Kg) vs Adrian Yanez (61.4 Kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Kevin Holland (77.3 Kg) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (77.5 Kg)

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Raul Rosas Jr. (61.2 kg) x Christian Rodriguez (62.3 kg) *

2:30 PM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Cynthia Calvillo (52.6 Kg) x Loopy Godinez (52.3 Kg)

Combined weight (up to 72.5 Kg): Ignacio Bahamondes (72.3 Kg) x Trey Ogden (72.3 Kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (66.2 Kg) vs Steve Garcia (66 Kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Jaqueline Amorim (52.3 Kg) x Sam Hughes (52.6 Kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Chris Curtis (84.3 Kg) vs Kelvin Gastelum (83.9 Kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Michelle Waterson-Gomez (52.6 Kg) x Luana Pinheiro (52.3 Kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Gerald Meerschaert (84.1 Kg) vs. Joe Pyfer (84.1 Kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Karl Williams (109.3 Kg) vs Chase Sherman (113.1 Kg).

2:25 PM2 hours ago

287

Photo: Publicity/ UFC
Photo: Publicity/ UFC
2:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Kaseya Center

The Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya game will be played at Kaseya Center, with a capacity of 19.600 people.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo