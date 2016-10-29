Golden State Warriors power past New Orleans Pelicans, 122-114

Tonight’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans featured two teams going in seemingly different directions. On one hand, you have a team with four superstars trying to mesh on the court while on the other you have one superstar desperately trying to lead his team to victory. Tonight, the rich got richer while Pelicans star Anthony Davis walked away from another career night with a loss.

Pelicans can’t find their wings

Anthony Davis needs help and the Pelicans just can’t seem to find him any. The Pelicans’ star forward poured in 45 points, 17 rebounds and 2 blocks in another amazing night that was sadly capped off with a loss as the Pelicans couldn’t keep up with the Warriors down the stretch. Although point guard Tim Frazier added 21 points and 10 assists in an admirable effort filling in for an absent Jrue Holiday, starters Solomon Hill, Omer Asik, and E’twuan Moore only managed to score a combined 9 points on 3/10 shooting.

Anthony Davis can't do it all in Pelicans loss. | Photo: Getty Images

Backup point guard Langston Galloway and Pelicans rookie shooting guard Buddy Hield also struggled to contribute, only managing 2 points while only making one shot out of a combined thirteen in the time they played. The Pelicans need small forward Tyreke Evans and point guard Jrue Holiday back as soon as possible to help alleviate Davis’s burden and give Pelicans’ coach Alvin Gentry more weapons to utilize. The Pelicans will look to bounce back against Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs on October 29th, 5PM ET.

Warriors get the dub

Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their team won their first game in two tries in the new Kevin Durant era led by…you guessed it, Kevin Durant. Durant led the Warriors with a strong all around effort, netting 30 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists to lead them to the win. The Warriors superstar guard tandem Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry had great games as well; as Klay woke up against the Pelicans and poured in 28 points while shooting 52% from the field and Curry went on an 8-0 run all by himself in the third quarter and ended with 23 points and 7 assists on the night.

Interior defense and rebounding still a problem

The Warriors’ interior defense and rebounding were problems again as they couldn’t seem to keep the Pelicans out of the paint, allowing 62 points inside and showing the need for a strong defensive presence which is a role center Zaza Pachulia is struggling to fill. The Warriors miss the defensive contributions of now Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut badly but must continue to move on without him. They will look to improve and win again against the Phoenix Suns on October 30th, 3PM ET.