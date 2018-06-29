Los Angeles Lakers/San Antonio Spurs trade talks pick right back up

With LeBron James set for free agency, speculation has begun as to who James will suit up for Fall 2018.

With the Los Angeles Lakers considered a potential front runner, the Lakers have resumed potential trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs for forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard made it known that he wants out of San Antonio and would prefer to play with the Lakers. As of now, it appears that San Antonio is done trying to mend the relationship with the disgruntled star.

The Spurs are fully engaged in trade talks with several teams on Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Boston has long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

Many in the NBA community have speculated that in order for Lakers to be on the top of James' wish list, they would have to find him a running mate with high compatibility.

Are the Lakers Game?

January 22, 2016; Los Angeles, CA. Kawhi Leonard (2) of the San Antonio Spurs driving against Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24). |Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports|

If they Lakers trade for Leonard, it could set the franchise back and disrupt their winning timeline.

They will have to ask themselves is it worth trading all these assets for one-year of Kawhi Leonard?

Highlighted by Julius Randle, the Lakers currently have eight free agents. In potential trade packages, the only player that seems to be untouchable is forward Brandon Ingram.