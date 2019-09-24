Draft stock rises for LaMelo Ball

Even though LaMelo Ball has received a lot of criticism from the fans throughout his basketball career, the 18 year-old player from Chino Hills, California is now projected to be a top pick in the coming 2020 NBA Draft.

‘Melo’ is currently playing for the Illawarra Hawks over in Australia, participating in a league like the NBL, which has come a long way when we talk about former NBA players competing in it before they take the step to the United States. Various scouting services have listed him as a first-round draft pick in the past, but his good start in Australia has led ESPN’s draftexpress.com to rank him 3rd.

The youngest of the Ball Brothers started his professional career early, when he decided to play for the Prienai Vytautas in the Lithuanian Basketball League at only 16 years of age after committing as a freshman to the UCLA Bruins. The path in Europe wasn’t the best, and the teenager decided to come back to the US to complete his senior year playing for the Spire Institute in Ohio, where he led the team to a state championship game.

Due to NCAA regulations, 'Melo' wasn't allowed to play college basketball, and he was forced to go overseas, having as a goal to be the number one pick in the upcoming draft.

The 6’8 Point Guard has drawn comparisons to Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, and in a class packed with good players such as James Wiseman, Cole Anthony and Anthony Edwards, the chances of LaMelo getting drafted early in the first round are very high.