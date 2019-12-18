Special night for RJ Barrett

Vince Carter was drafted the night of June 24, 1998 by the Golden State Warriors just for a couple of moments later to get traded to Toronto, while RJ Barrett, the rookie from the Knicks, was born on June 16, 2000 in Toronto. Last night both players had the opportunity to face each other for one last time at the world's most famous Arena.

Coming to the game with a chip on his shoulder, the Canadian teenager had his best night in the NBA so far, recording a career-high 27 points and 6 rebounds in 10 for 13 shooting.

New York would end up defeating the Atlanta Hawks at home to get their third win in the last three games. Since Mike Miller's arrival as the head coach, the Knicks have a 3-3 record.

Barrett addressed the media on how things have changed with Mike Miller at the helm. "The whole team has been putting an emphasis on moving the ball", RJ said.

Barrett wasn't the only one who had a career night against the Hawks, considering that Mitchell Robinson also put on some big numbers (22pts). Barrett (19 years old) and Robinson (21 years old) are the first duo in New York's history age 21 or younger to score 20 or more points in the same game.

Things are starting to look better in the 'Big Apple' since David Fizdale's departure.