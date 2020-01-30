All Star Game Reserves announced

We are just a few weeks away from the All Star Weekend in Chicago, and with several stars down due injuries this season, it is time for a new breed.

The All Star Game starters were announced a week ago, with LeBron James and Giannis Antetkounmpo leading the votes in the West and East respectively.

Now it was time for the reserves, with six players being selected All Stars for the first time in their careers.

West:

- Damian Lillard 5x

- Donovan Mitchell 1x

- Nikola Jokic 2x

- Brandon Ingram 1x

- Rudy Gobert 1x

- Russell Westbrook 9x

- Chris Paul 10x

East:

- Jimmy Butler 5x

- Bam Adebayo 1x

- Jayson Tatum 1x

- Kyle Lowry 6x

- Khris Middleton 2x

- Ben Simmons 2x

- Domantas Sabonis 1x

Biggest snubs:

Devin Booker - 27.1ppg / 6.4apg / 51% FGP

Bradley Beal - 28.6ppg / 6.3apg / 45% FGP

Zach LaVine - 25.1ppg / 4.9rpg / 44& FGP