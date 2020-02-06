Clippers land Marcus Morris

The Los Angeles Clippers have been looking for an extra piece to add in order for them to have a full championship team roster, and by the looks of things, they may have just found it.

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reports.

Morris Sr. really wanted to be in New York, where he was the man-to-go for the whole season. Even though the Knicks have one of the worst records in the NBA, Morris proved his worth, averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

This basically means Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and L.A. have added one of the best players available.

This wasn't a bad deal for the Knicks at all considering that they have acquired several assets for a player in Morris who was set to be a free agent. New York is set to have seven-plus first-rounders in next four years, which should help in their rebuilding process.