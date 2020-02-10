Grizzlies waive Dion Waiters

Dion Waiters was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the same deal that landed Andre Iguodala with the Miami Heat. After a couple of days of speculation, it has been confirmed that the Grizzlies will waive Waiters.

The Guard will still receive his pay for the remainder of this season and $12.6M in 2020-21.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Lakers are expected to have an exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters in the near future. The Lakers GM and President, Rob Pelinka, previously represented Waiters as a player-agent.

Update in story via @WindhorstESPN and me: Lakers expected to have exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters in near future. https://t.co/V1bBRirHX3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2020

Currently, the veteran guard is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, which represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers were expecting to sign Darren Collison, but after announcing he won't come out of retirement, Frank Vogel's team best option is Waiters.