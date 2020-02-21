Irving to miss the remainder of the season

The Brooklyn Nets GM, Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season as he will undergo surgery to repair his shoulder injury.

Irving previously missed 25 straight games because of an impingement in his right shoulder. Kyrie tried returning to the floor, after nine games of averaging 26.0 points and 5.4 assists per contest with a 53.0 shooting percentage and 49.0 three-point percentage, he goes down again.

The Nets are favorites to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, yet this is a good decision by the team considering their main focus is the 2021/22 season, once Kevin Durant comes back.

Despite the Duke product only only played 20 games, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson was able to learn Irving's game and expressed optimism for the team's future.

"Faster than I thought, more skilled than I thought, higher-level competitor than I thought, much more physical than I thought," Atkinson said.