Klay Thompson won't play this season

The Golden State Warriors issued a statement Thursday saying that Klay Thompson will not play this season. Thompson was expected to miss the entire season due to a torn leg ligament and surgery he had this past offseason.

Thompson has not been ruled out to play for Team USA this summer in the Olympics, and Coach Steve Kerr said that it was too early to determine if Thompson was in or out of consideration for the team.

“Just the determination by the training staff that even though he’s coming along well there isn’t really any chance that he’s playing,” Kerr said. “This is what I expected from the beginning given the severity of the injury and the normal timetable, and so here we are. It’s no surprise.

“It’s not off the table. It’s still a possibility,” Kerr said when talking about Thompson potentially playing in Tokyo this summer. “... His health is the No. 1 concern so we’ll kind of cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Thompson tore his ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals and had surgery on July 2nd. Golden State has been without their "Splash Brothers", as Stephen Curry broke his hand early in this season and is expected to return to action in early March.

Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green have expressed interest in playing for the Americans in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. In the meantime, Thompson will continue rehabilitating.