Coby White making history in Chicago

Despite the tough season the Chicago Bulls are facing, there's some positives and is not only Zach LaVine's shocking numbers.

Coby White has recorded at least 30 points in his last three games coming off the bench. The UNC product scored his career high (35p) against the Thunder, and became the first rookie in NBA history to get 30+ points in three consecutive games as a second unit player.

White, who was picked by Chicago as the 7th. overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

White is the first Bulls rookie to score 35 points in a game since Ben Gordon in 2005.

The Greensboro-Born attended to Chris Paul's camp as a kid, and after getting the opportunity to play against him, the vet posted a message for the rookie on social media.

Over his last three games, Coby is averaging 33.7 points per on 57.4/58.1/92.9 shooting splits (20.3 FGA/g, 10.3 3PA/g).