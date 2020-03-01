Lakers waive Troy Daniels

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN has reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have waived Troy Daniels.

Daniels' agent Mark Bartelstein from Priority Sports and the Lakers organization have been working together to find a solution that will give Daniels an opportunity in another team, and also give Lakers an open roster spot into March.

"Rob (Pelinka) and Kurt (Rambis) were fantastic in giving Troy optionality based upon all the scenarios that could play out in the coming weeks.", Bartelstein said regarding Daniels' situation.

Troy, 28, didn't get much playing time in LA this year, and despite being in a contender team, he never was able to find his rhythm with the organization.

The Virginia Commonwealth product played 41 games for the Lakers and averaged 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest.

With several free agents in the market, this means Los Angeles can make a solid pickup that will increase their winning chances ahead of the playoffs.

Coach Frank Vogel announced that the Lakers have no imminent plans to add another player, but they still plan to meet with Dion Waiters, who was waived by the Grizzlies a couple of weeks back.