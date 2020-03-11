NBA considering to delay season

The NBA keeps trying to find alternatives for the Coronavirus, and is seriously considering to delay the season.

The league has reportedly been asking teams to give their arena schedules through the end of July, indicating that they are exploring the possibility of postponing play for at least a month.

Normally, the NBA Finals finish in early June.

The NCAA announced that all NCAA Tournament games will be closed to fans. This, after several governors and countless public health officials have implored organizations to halt public gatherings.

Also, the NBA will have its first game closed to fans at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Sources report that COVID-19 has infected over 1,000 people in the U.S. already, killing at least 30, with public health officials anticipating that number to rise in the coming days and weeks. The virus has already afflicted more than 115,000 people worldwide, killing at least 4,200.