Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus

It was already known that four players from the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for COVID-19, but the team didn't want to announced who had it.

It's now known that Kevin Durant has Coronavirus according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time Finals MVP said he is feeling fine and even had a message for all his fans. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

In light of the the news, the Los Angeles Lakers, who played Brooklyn in their last game before the NBA suspension, will administer coronavirus testing on their players and will be in a 14-day quarantine according to Dave McMenamin from ESPN.

So far, the players who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the NBA are Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant, and three other unknown players from the Brooklyn Nets.