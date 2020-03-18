Seven years since the most disrespectful dunk of all-time

Over the years there have been some legendary dunks in the NBA. People may argue DeAndre Jordan's one over Brandon Knight was the most disrespectful one, but there's a candidate that can top it.

Seven years ago, Dwyane Wade, Norris Cole and LeBron James combined to pull out one of the craziest in-game dunks in the history of the game.

'The King' threw down a monster jam plus the foul over Jason Terry and the TD Garden in Boston.

7 years ago today, LeBron James did this to Jason Terry during a 17-point comeback win to give the Miami Heat 23 straight wins! pic.twitter.com/ihbFZ2Vlkg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 18, 2020

In this game, the Heat would also comeback from a 17-point deficit and win their 23rd. consecutive game (streak would end at 27).

Terry was previously part of the Dallas Mavericks team which defeated the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.